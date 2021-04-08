Quad-City COVID-19 patients are 'younger and sicker'

The number of patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of COVID-19 dipped Thursday — a welcome sight after a roughly two-week trend that saw the number of Quad-Cities residents admitted with the virus rise on an almost daily basis.

Deep concerns remain, however, as the age of the patients and the severity of the symptoms have changed since the worst days of the pandemic back in the late fall and winter of 2020.

"This time feels a little different than it did the first time we saw the number of hospitalized patients really increase," said Dr. Kurt Andersen, chief medical officer at Genesis Health System. "The main difference that we noticed is that people seem to be getting sicker. We have some very sick patients right now."

Andersen said the 60-to-70 year-old age group and those under the age of 60 make up the highest percentage of patients admitted to Genesis hospitals with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

"It is clear to us younger people are getting sick and sick to the extent they need to be hospitalized," Andersen explained. "In the the winter (of 2020), the majority of COVID patients were 70 years old and older."

Andersen said that demographic shift may have a lot to do with who has been vaccinated.