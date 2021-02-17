Quad-City COVID-19 vaccination rate remains stable, new infection numbers low

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine went into the arms of health care workers across the Quad-Cities Dec. 15, 2020.

By the middle of January it became clear the vaccine supplied to Scott County and Rock Island County would not support an aggressive first-dose campaign coupled with a second-dose schedule that dictated vaccination cycles completed somewhere between 21 and 48 days after the initial shot.

And around the same time second-dose alarm bells started to sound, a new phrase entered the public conversation: vaccination rate.

Determined by dividing the number of fully vaccinated residents of a county by the total population of the county, Rock Island County showed an initial rate of .096% and Scott County hovered around 1.7%. Both were well below the rates of nearby counties.

Scott County's vaccination rate quickly climbed to Wednesday's reported rate of 2.7%. Rock Island County's rate was 2.64%.

The effort to get second doses into arms is not without its own kind of fallout, as Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig explained during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.