Quad-City COVID-19 vaccination rate remains stable, new infection numbers low

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine went into the arms of health care workers across the Quad-Cities Dec. 15, 2020.
By the middle of January it became clear the vaccine supplied to Scott County and Rock Island County would not support an aggressive first-dose campaign coupled with a second-dose schedule that dictated vaccination cycles completed somewhere between 21 and 48 days after the initial shot.
And around the same time second-dose alarm bells started to sound, a new phrase entered the public conversation: vaccination rate.
Determined by dividing the number of fully vaccinated residents of a county by the total population of the county, Rock Island County showed an initial rate of .096% and Scott County hovered around 1.7%. Both were well below the rates of nearby counties.
Scott County's vaccination rate quickly climbed to Wednesday's reported rate of 2.7%. Rock Island County's rate was 2.64%.
The effort to get second doses into arms is not without its own kind of fallout, as Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig explained during Tuesday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"Last week, federal and state health officials directed local health departments to prioritize second doses. We had been trying to balance between first and second doses, but that plan assumed that second doses had been set aside at the federal and state levels," Ludwig explained. "They weren’t. The result of prioritizing second doses means there will be fewer first-dose opportunities for a few weeks. We believe this set back is temporary. We continue to ask for your patience."
Ludwig offered up vaccination supply numbers to illustrate the recent shift from first doses to second doses.
"(Tuesday) we vaccinated at least 800 people at our clinic at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. Almost all of them received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine," Ludwig said. "We had only 18 slots for first doses this week, which we understand is frustrating to everyone. We all want to get both doses so we can get closer to going back to normal. We will get there."
In terms of raw numbers, 4,800 Scott County residents have completed the two-dose cycle, while 3,781 Rock Island County residents are fully vaccinated.
Latest positivity rates across the Q-C
- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the 14-day positivity rate in Scott County is 9.0% — based on 397 positive cases in that time span. The seven-day positivity rate stands at 8.0% — 218 cases.
- Iowa's 14-day positivity rate is 7.3%, while the seven-day rate checked in at 5.6%.
- According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the seven-day positivity rate in Rock Island County is 4.6%. Statewide data was not available Wednesday.
COVID-19 in the Q-C, by the numbers
No deaths related to the virus were reported in the Q-C on Wednesday. The death toll remained 302 in Rock Island County and 197 in Scott County.
The number of new COVID-19 infections remained low, as public health officials reported a combined 59 new cases — 25 in Rock Island County and 34 in Scott County.
Since the start of the pandemic, Scott County officials have confirmed 16,803 total COVID-19 cases and Rock Island County officials have counted 12, 672 cases.