Quad-City election officials: We're ready for Nov. 3 election, despite challenges of pandemic

Election officials in Rock Island and Scott counties said the COVID-19 pandemic has presented more than a few challenges, but they are prepared for the November elections.
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney and Scott County Auditor & Commissioner of Elections Roxanna Moritz spoke about the steps each county has taken to protect mail-in, early, and in-person voting during Tuesday's the Q-C COVID-19 press briefing.
The voting information came as Iowa health officials confirmed another COVID-19-related death in Scott County, bringing the county's total to 28. The county also announced 18 new positive cases, putting Scott County at 2,830 total cases.
Iowa health officials reported 570 new cases across the state, raising the total to 81,303. All told, there have been 1,286 deaths linked to COVID.
On the other side of the Mississippi River, Rock Island County confirmed 13 new cases, putting its total count at 2,931. The death toll remained at 79.
Illinois officials confirmed 1,531 Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 277,266. A total of 8,486 deaths have been linked to the virus.
"The pandemic has changed everything," Kinney said. "So we have worked hard to make sure people know how they can vote and they will be safe if they choose to vote in person."
Both Kinney and Moritz said they have seen more requests for mail-in ballots and are working to make sure early in-person voting venues are available throughout the counties.
Early in-person voting starts Thursday in Rock Island County, where people can vote in the county clerk's office anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting in October early in-person voting can be done at Western Illinois University's riverfront campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Kinney said Rock Island County has has 22,000 requests to vote by mail.
Scott County's efforts to make voting safe were aided this week by a $286,000 federal grant to the elections commission.
"We were looking at just a week of early voting, but now it looks like we will have three weeks of early voting," Moritz said. "And we are encouraging people to vote early. The fewer people we have in line and the fewer people we have inside polling places will make it safer for everyone."
Moritz said her office has received 34,000 requests for mail-in ballots — or roughly a third of the estimated 116,000 active registered voters in Scott County. Those ballots will not be mailed by the election commission until Oct. 5.
Moritz said all 63 precincts will be open on election in Scott County.
