Quad-City election officials: We're ready for Nov. 3 election, despite challenges of pandemic

Both Kinney and Moritz said they have seen more requests for mail-in ballots and are working to make sure early in-person voting venues are available throughout the counties.

Early in-person voting starts Thursday in Rock Island County, where people can vote in the county clerk's office anytime between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Starting in October early in-person voting can be done at Western Illinois University's riverfront campus from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kinney said Rock Island County has has 22,000 requests to vote by mail.

Scott County's efforts to make voting safe were aided this week by a $286,000 federal grant to the elections commission.

"We were looking at just a week of early voting, but now it looks like we will have three weeks of early voting," Moritz said. "And we are encouraging people to vote early. The fewer people we have in line and the fewer people we have inside polling places will make it safer for everyone."

Moritz said her office has received 34,000 requests for mail-in ballots — or roughly a third of the estimated 116,000 active registered voters in Scott County. Those ballots will not be mailed by the election commission until Oct. 5.

Moritz said all 63 precincts will be open on election in Scott County.

