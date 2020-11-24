Quad-City health officials: 'Make the tough, but necessary, decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

The drumbeat of COVID-19-related death continued Tuesday in the Quad-Cities after Rock Island County health officials reported the deaths of a woman and two men were linked to the virus.
All three victims were in their 90s and in long-term care.
Rock island County reported five deaths Monday, giving the county a total of eight deaths in two days. The county's death toll is 137.
There are 89 people hospitalizations with severe COVID-19 symptoms. UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health Systems have reported just over 100 patients admitted with severe symptoms of the virus.
A few of the folks at the front lines of the healthcare system spoke during Tuesday's regular press briefing from the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition.
Linda Fredericksen of MEDIC EMS and Travis Noyd of City of Moline Fire both spoke at length about the stresses of dealing with COVID-19, from emergency calls and worries about personal protective equipment to shortages of rigs due to COVID-19 transfers and personnel fatigue.
"We are looking at a very tired health system," Noyd said. "We are dealing with the fear of bringing COVID back to our families, and missing co-workers who have had to quarantine. The stress levels are just very high right now."
Fredericksen and Noyd said "the entire health system" is depending on "people making better choices."
"I always think of your mask as your underwear: If you wouldn't go out in public without your underwear, don't go out without your mask," Fredericksen said.
For the second time in as many days Scott County reported no COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. Its death toll is 75.
Rock Island County also reported 125 new cases Tuesday, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 7,908 since the start of the pandemic.
The Henry and Stark County Health Department reported a total of 2,453 COVID-19 cases in Henry County and another 218 cases in Stark County.
Illinois health officials are still looking at grim rates of new COVID-19 infections, reporting 9,469 Tuesday. Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported 674,089 cases and 11,677 deaths linked to the virus.
Scott County health officials reported 127 new cases Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 10,461 since the start of the pandemic.
Another health official made a plea during Tuesday's press briefing.
"Our healthcare system is stressed and I fear what will happen if demand increases. Our hospitals cannot weather another doubling of daily cases," Scott County Health Department Director Ed Rivers. "I urge every resident in (the Quad-Cities) to make the tough — but necessary — decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings with extended family and friends.
"Do it this year so that there isn’t an empty seat at the table next year. Your decision could very well save a life — maybe even your own."
Iowa health officials reported 2,953 new infections, putting the total number of COVID-19 cases to 216,072. The state has linked 2,225 deaths to the virus.
