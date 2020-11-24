Quad-City health officials: 'Make the tough, but necessary, decision to avoid Thanksgiving gatherings

The drumbeat of COVID-19-related death continued Tuesday in the Quad-Cities after Rock Island County health officials reported the deaths of a woman and two men were linked to the virus.

All three victims were in their 90s and in long-term care.

Rock island County reported five deaths Monday, giving the county a total of eight deaths in two days. The county's death toll is 137.

There are 89 people hospitalizations with severe COVID-19 symptoms. UnityPoint-Trinity and Genesis Health Systems have reported just over 100 patients admitted with severe symptoms of the virus.

A few of the folks at the front lines of the healthcare system spoke during Tuesday's regular press briefing from the Q-C COVID-19 Coalition.

Linda Fredericksen of MEDIC EMS and Travis Noyd of City of Moline Fire both spoke at length about the stresses of dealing with COVID-19, from emergency calls and worries about personal protective equipment to shortages of rigs due to COVID-19 transfers and personnel fatigue.

"We are looking at a very tired health system," Noyd said. "We are dealing with the fear of bringing COVID back to our families, and missing co-workers who have had to quarantine. The stress levels are just very high right now."