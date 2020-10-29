Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting

Two big events left on the 2020 calendar — Halloween and next Tuesday's election — spurred local health officials to encourage following COVID-19 safety guidelines safety while enjoying the holiday or voting.
The words of caution came during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing and were braced by another day of rising infection numbers across the area.
Scott County health officials confirmed 123 new cases of the virus, putting the county's total number of cases at 4,831 since the start of the pandemic. The county's death toll remained at 42.
Rock Island County officials said 67 new cases were recorded Thursday, pushing the county's total to 4,364 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll remained at 42.
Scott County Health Department Deputy Director Amy Thoreson encouraged residents of Scott and Rock Island County to vote early to avoid crowds at the polling places Tuesday, Nov. 3.
In Scott County, most early voting sites are open until Sunday, Nov. 1. Anyone with questions about where to cast early ballots can look of the county auditor's website at: https://www.scottcountyiowa.gov/auditor
Those seeking to vote early in Rock Island County can cast ballots at the Rock Island County Clerks Office, in the Rock Island County Building, 1504 3rd Avenue. For more information, you can check the website at: https://www.rockislandcounty.org/Elections/Home/
Thoreson said anyone going to the polls Tuesday should exercise the same caution and practice the same safety measures that have been recommended since the start of the pandemic — wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands as frequently as possible.
The same precautions are recommended for anyone celebrating Halloween.
Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig suggested low-risk Halloween activities like scavenger hunts for candy with households or a very limited number of people, car parades, or leaving trick-or-treat items on the front porches of family and friends.
For those doing more traditional Halloween events, Ludwig stressed the need to wear a mask over the nose and face, limiting the number of households visited, to stay local, avoid crowds at doors, and to frequently use hand sanitizer.
Ludwig also stressed those who decide to hand out Halloween treats should maintain social distance, or consider leaving a candy or treat bowl outside for children.
The prospect of people gathering for Halloween or at polling places concerns health officials throughout Illinois and Iowa.
The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed another 6,363 new infections, as the state has recorded 395,458 infections since the start of the pandemic. So far, 9,675 deaths are linked to COVID-19.
Iowa's number of cases continued to mount, as public health officials confirmed 2,460 new cases. The state has recorded 122,234 infections and linked 1,693 deaths to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
Test center updates
Health officials also said a temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County this weekend.
Free testing will be in the parking lot of the Camden Centre located within Camden Park, 2701 1st St., Milan. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.
Community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident, regardless of symptoms or other criteria, at no cost. No appointment or doctor referral is needed. Photo identification is required.
The Test Iowa site at North Park Mall, 360 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport, will be moved into the former Sears Auto Center building at the same location Thursday night.
The site will open for testing on Friday, Oct. 30 at 8 a.m.
The change is to winterize the testing center. It will still allow for drive-thru testing to continue.
On Monday, Nov. 2, site hours will change to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
To get a no-cost test at the site, complete an online assessment at testiowa.com, and schedule an appointment.
