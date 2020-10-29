Quad-City health officials urge caution during Halloween and while voting

Thoreson said anyone going to the polls Tuesday should exercise the same caution and practice the same safety measures that have been recommended since the start of the pandemic — wear a mask, social distance, and wash your hands as frequently as possible.

The same precautions are recommended for anyone celebrating Halloween.

Rock Island County Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig suggested low-risk Halloween activities like scavenger hunts for candy with households or a very limited number of people, car parades, or leaving trick-or-treat items on the front porches of family and friends.

For those doing more traditional Halloween events, Ludwig stressed the need to wear a mask over the nose and face, limiting the number of households visited, to stay local, avoid crowds at doors, and to frequently use hand sanitizer.

Ludwig also stressed those who decide to hand out Halloween treats should maintain social distance, or consider leaving a candy or treat bowl outside for children.

The prospect of people gathering for Halloween or at polling places concerns health officials throughout Illinois and Iowa.