Quad-City public health officials detail upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The opportunity to start the two-dose COVID-19 vaccination will once again expand, as Phase 1B vaccinations start in Scott County and Rock Island County restarts its public health vaccination clinic at the Greater Q-C Auto Auction in Milan.
A number of private retailers — like HyVee and Jewel-Osco and Walgreens — have started, or will soon start, administering the vaccine.
Both health departments even addressed the issue of those without access to online sign-up during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
And while vaccination opportunities multiply, health officials from both sides of the Quad-Cities reminded Scott County and Rock Island County residents all the efforts are dependent on the supply of vaccine that reaches each state.
"Vaccine supplies are low," Rock Island County Health Department Administrator Nita Ludwig said Thursday. "People will have to continue to be patient."
Scott County vaccination news
The Scott County Health Department announced Thursday Phase 1B of the vaccination efforts will start Monday, Feb. 1.
Scott County first public vaccination clinic will be for persons in the 65 or older priority group. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, February 1. Health department officials did not say how many vaccine doses are available.
Scheduling an appointment is required and registration will be available Friday the the Scott County Health Department website: scottcountyiowa.gov/health.
The clinic will take place inside the former Sears department store at Northpark Mall.
The primary way to schedule for the clinic will be via a scheduling link on the health department's website. The Scott County Health Department has partnered with the Center for Active Seniors, Inc. (CASI) to assist in registering those seniors needing extra help. Seniors needing this assistance are asked to call CASI at (563) 386-7477.
Rock Island County vaccination news
The Rock Island County Health Department reiterated that after Tuesday's drive-thru clinic at the Greater Quad City Auto Auction in Milan was postponed, all 600 people who registered for their slot will be vaccinated at the Feb. 2 clinic in the same time slot.
The RICO health department received another allocation from the state, and will add 175 slots to next week’s clinic. RICO health officials expect to vaccinate 800 people next Tuesday, Feb. 2 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The link to register for the additional 175 slots will go live at 10 a.m. Friday on the Rock Island County Health Department's Facebook page and its website, richd.org. Signup Genius is utilized, and those signing up do not need to sign up for an account — just click a slot and put in your name and email address and click submit.
Ludwig said the department is working with a local social service agency to register Rock Island County residents who do not have access to a computer. She said there will be more information on the effort "in the coming weeks."
Katz explains COVID-19 variants
Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz explained the development of COVID-19 variants — which have been traced to the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil — during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.
"Changes in the genetic make-up of these viruses are expected — especially with Rna viruses, of which coronavirus is an example," Katz said. He added mutations in viruses can be major barriers to the prevention of spread — but while coronavirus has mutated into variants, it has been "considerably slower to spread" than some communicable diseases like influenza or HIV.
Katz said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been "thousands of mutations" and the variants traced to the UK, South Africa and Brazil have shown "reasonable — not solid, but reasonable — evidence" that they are spread more easily than the coronavirus spread in the United States.
Katz said the variants could make achieving herd immunity more difficult, but "there is no clear evidence at this time that the new variants cause more-severe disease."
Katz noted the UK variant has been detected in Illinois. None of the strains have been detected in Iowa.
Local COVID-19 numbers
Health officials from the Scott County Health Department and the Rock Island County Health Department each reported one COVID-19-related death Thursday.
The death toll is 293 in Rock Island, while the total number of deaths increased to 173 in Scott County.
The new infection numbers were low in each county — 25 new cases reported Thursday in Rock Island County and 49 in Scott County.
Rock Island officials have reported 12,112 CIVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic, while Scott County has counted 16,081. Statewide, Illinois had a total of 1,116,372 cases with 19,067 deaths, and Iowa had 316,682 total cases with 4,532 deaths.
Expanded access dependent on supply
Hy-Vee stores in Milan, Moline, Rock Island and Silvis were slated to start vaccinations Wednesday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, but only by appointment.
Not all stores had access to the vaccine. Rock Island County public health officials reminded residents the ability of private retailers to deliver COVID-19 vaccines is dependent on the supply each retailer gets from the state.
Eligible residents in Phase 1A (health care) and Phase 1B (people 65 and older and front-line essential workers) can register at https://www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent.
Right now, Hy-Vee has the Moderna vaccine and said it would give either the first or second dose. It does not matter if you didn’t get your first Moderna dose with Hy-Vee.
The State of Illinois is also collaborating with Walgreens and Jewel-Osco pharmacies to provide COVID-19 vaccinations. In Rock Island County, Walgreens on the Avenue of the Cities in Moline and Jewel-Oscos in Moline, East Moline and Silvis are participating.
Appointments are available online:
Jewel Osco: www.albertsons.com/covidclinic