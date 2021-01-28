Quad-City public health officials detail upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Ludwig said the department is working with a local social service agency to register Rock Island County residents who do not have access to a computer. She said there will be more information on the effort "in the coming weeks."

Katz explains COVID-19 variants

Scott County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Louis Katz explained the development of COVID-19 variants — which have been traced to the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil — during Thursday's Q-C COVID-19 Coalition press briefing.

"Changes in the genetic make-up of these viruses are expected — especially with Rna viruses, of which coronavirus is an example," Katz said. He added mutations in viruses can be major barriers to the prevention of spread — but while coronavirus has mutated into variants, it has been "considerably slower to spread" than some communicable diseases like influenza or HIV.

Katz said since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been "thousands of mutations" and the variants traced to the UK, South Africa and Brazil have shown "reasonable — not solid, but reasonable — evidence" that they are spread more easily than the coronavirus spread in the United States.