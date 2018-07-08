Quad-City Republicans remember former Gov. Robert Ray, 89, as a class act and a man of action, whether it came to politics or everyday professionalism.
Ray signed legislation that lowered the voting age from 21 to 19, started the Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation and enacted the bottle-deposit law. He may be best known for opening Iowa to refugees from Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.
“When he brought the ‘boat people’ from Vietnam, Iowa was the only state in the beginning that did that,” remembers retired Iowa Senator Maggie Tinsman. “I think it blew the country’s mind,” she said.
“We have these wonderful Vietnamese people who have lived with us and are Iowans. We’ve become more diverse because of Gov. Ray.”
When Tinsman was Scott County supervisor, she remembers when now-retired Iowa Supreme Court Justice Linda Neuman was interviewed for a district court position in Scott County. The interviewing group asked Neuman about whether she was married, how many children she had and whether she planned to have more children, “but nothing about her judicial expertise,” Tinsman said. “I was appalled.”
Tisnman wrote to the governor to tell him that Neuman “is the brightest woman I have ever met.” When Ray read her letter, he asked the panel to interview Neuman again and ask some legal questions. After that, Neuman was one of the three recommended for the position, and Ray appointed her district court judge.
“He was a phenomenal governor and person, because he brought people together,” Tinsman said. “He was a consensus builder. That’s what helped Iowa a lot. “
Former Scott County Republican Chairperson Jim Davis of Bettendorf knew Ray well. He met the governor when Davis, then a lobbyist for Deere & Co., was sent to Des Moines to head up the Deere office there.
At one point, he was among a group of lobbyists who met with Ray about a transportation issue that Deere did not support, Davis said.
“The meeting ended and broke up around lunch time, as I recall,” said Davis, who returned to his office.
Later, he received a call from Ray to thank him for talking with him. "I was taken aback," Davis said. "I had no reason to think that he was going to be giving me a call.”
“It showed, number one, that he was a nice guy." Also, "We recognized that there were two sides to every issue. I told him there would be plenty of opportunities to work together on legislation in the future.“
“It’s the kind of story from both the company’s side and the governor’s side. You’re not going to agree all the time,” Davis said. “But the fact that you have a disagreement doesn’t mean you have to become enemies.”
Later, Davis discovered that Ray never had visited Deere & Co. So he approached then-CEO Bill Hewitt.
“You know, Bill, one thing that I did learn over there is that the governor of Iowa has never been invited to Deere & Co. And I really think that’s something that we ought to do,” he told Hewitt, who agreed.
“I called the governor and we set the date and the time, and he came over and I went out and took him down to the executive offices and introduced him to Bill Hewitt."
“He had never been invited to come over before. I think he had a great visit,” said Davis, who always called Ray “Governor” and never “Bob.”
“I remember him being the governor when I was in high school,” said Linda Greenlee, Scott County Republican chairperson. “He was such a good governor. He could relate to both sides, that’s what made him one of the best ones."
“We were fortunate to have him keep Iowa going in the right direction.”