Quad-City rivers recede, chance of snow Tuesday night

Quad-City rivers — even the Mississippi River — have begun a slow descent while Quad-Citians shiver and face a chance of snow.

Andy Ervin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said levels for the Rock and Wapsipinicon rivers were on their way down.

The Mississippi River, with a flood stage of 15 feet at Lock & Dam 15, Rock Island, got to 17.95, just short of major flood stage of 18 feet on Saturday and Sunday, April 11 and 12.

“We got heavy rain, and it fell just downstream of the Quad-Cities,” Ervin said Monday night. “It did not end up at 18 feet.”

At 8 p.m. Monday, the Mississippi River measured at 17.84 and was falling.

In Muscatine on Monday night, the Mississippi River measured about 18.63 feet, above moderate flood stage of 18 feet.

“We expect it to keep receding,” Ervin said. “We’re not looking for a rapid fall, but steadily falling, and expect it to continue for quite some time. Even a week from now it still will be at 16 feet, still well over flood stage.”

The high temperature Monday was 43, Ervin said, and 43 is expected to be the high Tuesday as well.