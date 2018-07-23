The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is almost here. Here's what you need to know:
1. Get signed up
Do you still need to register for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 or the Prairie Farms Quick Bix? Visit www.bix7.com. Online registration ends Thursday at 11:59 p.m. After that, you can register in person Thursday or Friday at the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo at the RiverCenter.
The cost is $48. Active military personnel may participate for free.
2. Did you say ‘expo’? What expo?
The Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo is race headquarters for the Quad-City Times Bix 7, where roughly 50,000 people go to pick up race packets, buy cool race gear or meet famous runners.
The exposition will be in RiverCenter South Hall, 136 East 3rd St., Davenport, from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
3. Arconic’s Jr. Bix, a short run for the youngsters
Looking to wear out the kids? Have them run in Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7, a race for children ages 12 or younger. The race begins at 6 p.m. Friday, just outside the Quad-City Times parking lot.
Register online at www.bix7.com, or sign them up Thursday at the Davenport RiverCenter’s Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo. The event is capped at 3,500 participants this year, so register before it’s too late! The price is $16.
For the little ones, the running distances for the Jr. Bix 7 are broken down by age: Ages 5 or younger run 70 yards; ages 6-7 run a half-mile; ages 8-12 run 7/10 mile. Adults with children ages 5 or younger are allowed to run or walk along.
4. Getting around town
Driving and parking is complicated. Downtown road closures begin 9 a.m. Thursday, with some lasting until Sunday morning. Race officials advise drivers to avoid several “no parking” areas downtown and around the Bix 7 routes. For a detailed look at where and when the road closures are scheduled check out our map.
5. Follow the race online
Check out www.qctimes.com throughout Bix events and track our Twitter, @qctimes, and hashtag #Bix7 for up-to-the-minute news about race happenings, from Thursday's Brady Street Sprints to Friday's Arconic’s Jr. Bix 7, Saturday's Quad-City Times B7 and Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and the after-party (for racers only) in the Quad-City Times' parking lot. That link will include official race results and photo galleries.
6. Party at Street Fest
The Bix is about more than just racing – it’s the biggest homecoming party of the year. Street Fest, a two-day shindig Friday and Saturday, offers plenty of fun for the whole family, including live music, arts and crafts and food.
Street Fest is along 2nd Street between Ripley and Brady streets. Live music begins 11:30 a.m. Friday with several shows throughout the day until about midnight. The music picks up again 10 a.m. Saturday and goes until midnight again.
7. Hate exercise? Hang out and watch
If running seven miles isn't your cup of tea, come witness the spectacle from the sidelines.
Those wishing to watch the main events on Saturday are advised to enter on 5th Street using the east and west sidewalks on Brady Street, only to the north sides of 4th Street. Spectators are not allowed on Brady Street or south of 4th Street until after all the runners have left the starting line.
Wheelchair-accessible viewing areas are located at 5th and Brady streets; Kirkwood Boulevard and Brady Street; Kirkwood Boulevard and Belle Avenue; and 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue.
8. Why is it called ‘Bix’?
Four words: Leon Bismarck “Bix” Beiderbecke. If you’re from the Quad-Cities area, you’re probably acquainted with the 1920s-era jazz pioneer and native son of Davenport, whose influential soloist style is often compared to Louis Armstrong.
But if you’re an out-of-towner, here are a few fast facts: Beiderbecke played the cornet (it kind of looks like a fancy trumpet) and the piano. He composed songs and performed with several jazz groups during the genre’s heyday. In 1931, he died at the age of 28. He’s buried in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, one of Davenport’s oldest cemeteries. Each year, there's a music festival in his honor. This year it's Aug. 2-4. For more information, visit www.bixsociety.org. And there's a museum dedicated to his work in downtown Davenport. Learn more at www.bixmuseum.org.