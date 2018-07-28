The Quad-City Times Bix 7 is here. Here's what you need to know:
1. Getting around town
Driving and parking is complicated. Some downtown Davenport road closures last until Sunday morning. Race officials advise drivers to avoid several “no parking” areas downtown and around the Bix 7 routes. For a detailed look at where and when the road closures are scheduled check out our map.
2. Follow the race online
Check out www.qctimes.com throughout Bix events and track our Twitter, @qctimes, and hashtag #Bix7 for up-to-the-minute news about race happenings for the Quad-City Times Bix 7 and Prairie Farms Quick Bix, and the after-party (for runners and walkers only) in the Quad-City Times parking lot. That link will include official race results and photo galleries.
3. Party at Street Fest
Street Fest offers plenty of fun for the whole family, including live music, arts and crafts and food.
Street Fest is along 2nd Street between Ripley and Brady streets. Bands will be playing from 10 a.m. Saturday until midnight.
4. Watch the race
Those wishing to watch the main events can find room to stand nearly everywhere along the course. If you want to see it from the starting gun, you are advised to enter on 5th Street using the east and west sidewalks on Brady Street, only to the north sides of 4th Street. Spectators are not allowed on Brady Street or south of 4th Street until after all the runners have left the starting line.
Wheelchair-accessible viewing areas are located at 5th and Brady streets; Kirkwood Boulevard and Brady Street; Kirkwood Boulevard and Belle Avenue; and 3rd Street and Pershing Avenue.
5. While you're downtown
Here's a list of party places post-race:
- Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., opens at 9 a.m. and live music (on the roof) starts at 10 a.m. Breakfast burritos and street tacos will be served.
- Kilkenny's Pub, 300 W. 3rd St., Carriage Haus and Mac's Tavern, will host the Food Truck Smash-Up, starting at 6 p.m., live music and more.
- Me & Billy, 200 W. 3rd St., is throwing a "Bix Blowout," starting at 9 a.m. with Corporate Rock set to play at 10 a.m. and The Velies set for 7 p.m. and the Candymakers at 9:30 p.m.
- Armored Gardens, 315 Pershing Ave., and the next-door Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel along with Fleet Feet will host festivities, including the "The Hangout," starting at 9 a.m.