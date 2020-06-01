Quad-City's black leaders decry violence, but cite disparity

But disparity is key, Peacock and Larry Roberson, president of the MetroComm Branch of the NAACP, Davenport, said.

Peacock, who wasn't yet born when Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in 1968, said that, in the aggregate, economic conditions for African-Americans in this country have gotten worse since King's time.

"How is that possible?" he asked. "How did it get worse?"

This needs to be addressed or the next generation will think it has nothing to live for, he said.

Roberson, his voice cracking with emotion, said he saw that also.

"The average income of a black person in Minneapolis is $39,000. The average income of a white person is more than $80,000."

He gave the example of a white student in school who earns 89% in a class and is given an A-, while a black student who earns 89% gets a B+ and when it's time to look at high school transcripts for college admission, the plus or minus disappears and all the admissions people see are the A and B.

"Kids see that and they understand," he said. "They don't get the job, or if they get the job, they don't get the promotion.

"It just goes on and on," he said, adding that despair sets in.