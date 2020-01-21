Randy Moore resigns from Davenport Civil Rights Commission

Randy Moore, appointed in 2018 by then-Mayor Frank Klipsch, has resigned from the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
Latrice Lacey, commission director, said Tuesday she received notification about the resignation Wednesday when Tiffany Thorndike, administrative assistant to the city council and administration, forwarded Moore’s letter of resignation.
Moore could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Moore was appointed during a year of disagreement among commission members about who is a rightful member.
The mayor’s three appointees were Moore; Lee Gaston, a finance director with the Quad-Cities Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI); and Patricia Hardaway, a human-resources executive with Palmer College of Chiropractic, who resigned in July.
Moore, president and chief executive officer of Iowa American Water Co., previously served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, the state agency that coordinates with Davenport’s local office.
Three other commissioners whose terms ended in November 2018 refused to step down when Klipsch did not re-appoint them. The dispute over who are rightful commissioners has continued for more than a year.
Earlier this month, two simultaneous meetings — each with a different set of commissioners who claim to be the rightful position-holders — continued at the same table.
Typically, commission members have served fixed terms and are replaced by appointees proposed by the mayor and approved by the city council.
Appointing Moore's replacement will fall to new Mayor Mike Matson.
The next regular meeting of the commission is set for Feb. 11.