Randy Moore resigns from Davenport Civil Rights Commission

Randy Moore, appointed in 2018 by then-Mayor Frank Klipsch, has resigned from the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

Latrice Lacey, commission director, said Tuesday she received notification about the resignation Wednesday when Tiffany Thorndike, administrative assistant to the city council and administration, forwarded Moore’s letter of resignation.

Moore could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Moore was appointed during a year of disagreement among commission members about who is a rightful member.

The mayor’s three appointees were Moore; Lee Gaston, a finance director with the Quad-Cities Center for Active Seniors Inc. (CASI); and Patricia Hardaway, a human-resources executive with Palmer College of Chiropractic, who resigned in July.

Moore, president and chief executive officer of Iowa American Water Co., previously served on the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, the state agency that coordinates with Davenport’s local office.