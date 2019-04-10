This past harsh winter is in the rear-view mirror and the comfort and joy of spring is here. And with that comes a bevy of springtime events in the Quad-Cities.
We saw some major extremes over the past few months, including a 110-degree difference in temperature from the all-time record low of 33 below zero on Jan. 31 in Moline, compared to the high of 77 degrees on April 8, according to the National Weather Service. There were 11 days of below-zero temps this past winter, and a total of 60.8 inches of snowfall — No. 5 on the all-time record list (tops was 69.7 inches in 1974-75), said NWS meteorologist Dave Cousins.
The first measurable snow was 1.2 inches on Nov. 9, and the last of the season — at least so far — was 1.1 inches on March 17. After four long months of cold temperatures and snowfall, Quad-Citians are ready to go outside.
“I think this time of year, everyone is looking forward to spring,” Cousins said.
Dave Herrell, president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities, moved here from Jacksonville, Fla., last fall, and doesn't regret it, even after surviving 2019's polar vortex.
“It's been interesting with the weather, and with my own family dynamic. We're just itching to get outside, to go ride bikes or whatever,” he said, noting he has kids ages 9 and 3. “That presents an opportunity for people, with not the best winter, people are ready to get outside, connect with friends and family.
“They're ready to experience spring and summer,” Herrell said. “That's a good thing.”
If you're looking for something to do this spring and early summer, here are six events to mark on your calendar and enjoy the arrival of warm weather.
Getting an adult hop on Easter
If you're 21 or older and tired of letting kids have all the sweet fun at Easter time, the Friends of Hauberg Civic Center in Rock Island have just the treat.
The first “Bunnies, Baskets, and Brews” — Hauberg's first-ever adult Easter egg hunt — will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at the historic 1911 estate at 1300 24th St., Rock Island.
Adults can hunt for more than 500 eggs filled with prizes hidden around the mansion that was once owned by John and Susanne Hauberg and has now been owned by the city of Rock Island since 1956. Prizes include a 60-inch TV, Apple AirPods, handcrafted jewelry, gift cards, gift certificates and more. After the egg hunt, patrons will continue to celebrate the spring holiday with a taco bar, cash bar and live music by Buddy Olson, included with the $40 ticket purchase. All proceeds go the restoration of the Hauberg Estate.
Friends of Hauberg Civic Center was created in 2016 to restore this historic home and promote its use for both civic and private activities. You can learn more about “Bunnies, Baskets, and Brews” or the Hauberg Estate by visiting facebook.com/FriendsOfHauberg.
The Village blooms again
The spring “bloom” has multiple meanings with the 7th-annual Village in Bloom Arts Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4 in the Village of East Davenport.
The free festivities are a tribute to beloved artist Isabel Bloom (1908-2001) and her husband John (1906-2002), who lived, raised their family and created their art in the East Village. They're also a way to encourage young people to get involved in the arts.
“I love watching the kids, seeing my grandkids, seeing the joy in their faces,” said Donna Young, designer and co-owner of Isabel Bloom. “They're not hooked up to electronics, being outside, laughing at the clowns. Just enjoying the day, doing things they don't normally get to do.”
Village in Bloom features art exhibits by and for area children, performances for the whole family, exhibits of Isabel and John's artwork, and make-and-take children's art activities. The day includes:
- Sculptures created by area school children composed of recycled materials, including from Sherrard Elementary School.
- Clay sculptures created by area teens.
- Isabel and John's original artwork in the historic East Village Firehouse.
- Performance groups showcasing talents as singers, instrumentalists, puppeteers, dancers and actors.
- Arts activities from playing with clay to making cards and puppets.
United Township High School senior Sarah McGrath is the winner of this year’s Village in Bloom High School Sculpture Contest, based on the theme “garden friends.” Her "Garden Adventures” is a design depicting a bunny with a butterfly on its nose. The purchase price is $34, and for the first time, the finished concrete sculpture will be available this month at Isabel Bloom locations and online, before the festival, Young said.
An award reception was held in December at the Isabel Bloom Studio Showroom and Tour Center, sponsored by the Rock Island Art Guild. Since then, Sarah has been working with artisans at the Isabel Bloom tour center on the production process that includes creating molds, casting and finishing, reproducing the design in the characteristic Isabel Bloom gray concrete.
“We'll make them for a year,” Young said. “I think this piece going to be very popular. It's a cute rabbit. Normally, we don't release the winner until the day of the festival.” Proceeds from sales will be used to fund future Village in Bloom festivals.
The sculpture contest runners-up will be displayed at Village in Bloom as well, Young said.
More beautiful art in May
For Mother's Day weekend, artists and art lovers in the region rejoice with the 66th-annual Beaux Arts Fair at the Figge Art Museum in Davenport. This juried fine-art and craft fair is held on the Bechtel Plaza of the Figge and along 2nd Street, between Harrison and Brady streets.
The spring art fair, which has free admission and runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 11 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12, features more than 120 artists from across the nation, live entertainment, food vendors, and children’s activities. Admission is free to both the art fair and the museum all weekend.
The Beaux Arts Fund Committee is a group of volunteers that donates all profits from booth fees and concessions to the Figge to help fund exhibitions and educational programs. The Beaux Arts Fairs (which take place in September and May) were voted in the top 20 Best Area Events in 2018 in Locals Love Us and voted number 57 out of the top 200 Best Art Fairs nationwide in Sunshine Artist Magazine.
“Many regulars come each year, for both fall and spring,” said Cathy Bodine, of East Moline, a committee member who's married to artist Jim Rocker. Participants come from all over for the event. “We have someone from Florida, Arizona, South Dakota. They make this part of their tour when they schedule.”
“This is the first art fair in the Quad-Cities, and we're probably the earliest for most of them,” she said. “In September, we have a lot of competition from other art fairs, and people stay closer to home. We're probably half the size in the fall.”
The spring fair attracts more than 5,000 visitors, Bodine said. Last year, the committee raised $12,000 from the two fairs to give to the Figge, she said, estimating that more than half a million dollars have been generated from the fairs over the past 20 years.
“We do keep a little bit back for the next year; you want to give them as much as possible,” said Bodine, who's served four years on the committee. “That's what we're doing it for. We're trying to get younger people interested in the arts.”
One of the longest-running art fairs in the Midwest, Beaux Arts Fair also is a place to pick out Mother's Day gifts for last-minute shoppers who want something unique and meaningful, Bodine said. “Some people bring their mothers," she said. "The jewelry artists make really good money."
Take a Q-C brew tour
Brendan Iglehart is the ultimate designated driver.
By day an IT project manager, he started altSTATES Travel in 2017 to show off the cool parts of the region to locals and visitors alike. While he's offered Q-C brewery tours on weekends year-round in his 14-person shuttle van, the schedule ramps up in the warm weather. He recently added service to Codfish Hollow in Maquoketa and for the past few months a new “Hops and Hatchets” tour.
The new “Show Shuttle” starts April 11, to and from Codfish Hollow — the barn that hosts musical artists each summer. A portion of sales will be donated to the Raise the Roof campaign.
“Codfish Hollow is an incredible asset to our community,” Iglehart said recently. “We’re excited to let folks enjoy this extraordinary venue while helping them get to and from shows safely.” Round-trip passes are $49 per person and do not include show tickets. The service is for guests 21 years and older.
His “Hops and Hatchets” tour starts at 12:30 p.m. Saturdays (except for 2:30 on April 27 and May 25) at Live Action Games at Davenport's NorthPark Mall, where patrons can throw hatchets at wood targets for about an hour. From there, guests are transported to Crawford Brewing in Bettendorf, Great River Brewery in Davenport and Wake Brewing in Rock Island.
This tour (as is a five-stop brewery tour) is $65 per person, and typically includes a pint or tasting of beer at each stop, Igleheart said. The Friday and Saturday night brewery tours (April 12-13, 19-20, and May 3, 4, and 11 so far) usually visit Wake and Bent River in Illinois, and Great River, Crawford and Five Cities in Iowa, he said.
“People learn some of the brewing process. One of the goals I have is helping people understand what makes places unique,” Iglehart said, noting he also books private parties for birthdays and get-togethers.
“People are looking for different things to do, ways to have fun on weekends,” he said. “Some people are crazy craft beer fanatics. They're looking for something fun to do, people come in from Chicago and Minneapolis. I think it's really cool, especially in the Quad-Cities. The breweries work together a lot."
More beer tours for good causes
An annual bike ride in May and run in June, also themed around beer, give you ways to hop it up outside while supporting worthy causes.
The 6th-annual Tour de Brew QC will start at 9 a.m. on May 4. The scenic bicycle ride of about 40 miles along the Mississippi River has stops at some great Quad-Cities breweries and pubs in both Iowa and Illinois. The trail is paved with little to no elevation, and riders are encouraged to ride as much or little as they'd like, with proceeds supporting area cancer-related charities.
Early registration is $40 per person (by April 15), which gets you a goodie bag, a breakfast burrito at Wake Brewing and a Ferris wheel ride. The Front Street Brewery tap room at 421 W. River Drive, Davenport, is the official pre-party, the place for packet pick-up on Friday night and the start and stop for the ride on May 4.
This year, TDBQ is serving a second way to get involved, with a new 5K walk that will start at noon. Each destination on the tour will have drink specials and fun festivities. Check out Facebook.com/QCTourdebrew to stay connected and up-to-date on event details.
Tour de Brew QC was founded in 2014 by friends and cancer advocates Christina Anderson and Shelly Collins to raise awareness for cancer programs in the community, raise money for nonprofits, and to advocate for taking charge of your health. You can also find out more at qctourdebrew.com.
The 6th-annual Microbrew Mile and 6K Road Race and Craft Brew Festival will be at 2 p.m. June 15, starting at 5th Avenue and 14th Street, downtown Moline.
After completing the one-mile road race or 6K in any one of the various waves offered, you can celebrate your accomplishment by partaking in some of the best local hand-crafted brews and great food while enjoying live musical entertainment in the lot behind Barrel House.
The top five male and female finishers in each category/division will get a commemorative pint glass trophy. The top three male and female winners will receive cash prizes. There is an option to participate in a wave of the mile and the 6K at an additional cost, but you will only receive one shirt and only one discounted entry to the Craft Beer Festival. All runners who participate in the Micro Brew Mile will get a Micro Brew T-shirt.
Registration for runners costs $25-$45 depending on race and registration date, at microbrewmile.com. You can just attend the Craft Beer Festival for $35, or $30 through June 14. Proceeds will benefit The Children's Therapy Center of the Quad Cities, Mississippi Valley Trykes, and The Chris VanSpeybroeck Memorial Scholarship.
The VanSpeybroeck Memorial is a non-profit fund started in 2012, to educate and increase awareness of meningococcal disease and provide scholarships to graduating seniors from Alleman, Rock Island, Moline, United Township, and Geneseo who will attest to obtaining the vaccination.