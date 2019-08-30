{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Jenna and Jeremy Bell, Eldridge; boy, Sunday, August 25. 

Kathryn and James Hallstrom, Moline; girl, Monday, August 26.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Lindsey Wheeler and Thomas Chapman, Silvis; boy, Saturday, August 24. 

Amy and Andrew Sadler, Moline; girl, Monday, August 26. 

