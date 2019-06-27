{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Rickie Franklin and Kegan Castle, Walcott; baby girl, Thursday, June 6. 

Kelli and Marquis Arpy, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 24. 

Stephanie and Clayton Spinler, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, June 25. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Amy and Clark Johannsen, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, June 26.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags