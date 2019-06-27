UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Rickie Franklin and Kegan Castle, Walcott; baby girl, Thursday, June 6.
Kelli and Marquis Arpy, Davenport; boy, Monday, June 24.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Stephanie and Clayton Spinler, Davenport; boy, Tuesday, June 25.
Be the first to know
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.
Amy and Clark Johannsen, Davenport; boy, Wednesday, June 26.
Be the first to know
Receive email alerts as soon as breaking news posts.