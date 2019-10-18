UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF
Karen Perez and Jacob Jarn, Rock Island; boy, Sunday, Oct. 13.
Tracy and Conan Stanley, Thomson, Ill.; boy, Monday, Oct. 14.
Nikkole and Kyle Rose, Bettendorf; boy, Monday, Oct. 14.
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Emily and Jordan Weber, Geneseo; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 2.
