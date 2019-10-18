{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Karen Perez and Jacob Jarn, Rock Island; boy, Sunday, Oct. 13.

Tracy and Conan Stanley, Thomson, Ill.; boy, Monday, Oct. 14. 

Nikkole and Kyle Rose, Bettendorf; boy, Monday, Oct. 14. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Emily and Jordan Weber, Geneseo; boy, Wednesday, Oct. 2. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0