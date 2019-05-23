{{featured_button_text}}

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY BETTENDORF

Jessica Leah Williams and Travis Jacob Willows, Davenport; girl, Saturday, May 18. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Payton and Christopher Timmerman, New Liberty; boy, Monday, May 20. 

Ariel and Ryan Young, Bettendorf; girl, Monday, May 20. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0