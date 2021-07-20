 Skip to main content
Births for Tuesday, July 20, 2021
UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE

Erika Rivera and Oscar Vivar, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, July 15.

Brittany and Brett Longeville, Sheffield; boy, Thursday, July 15.

Kimberly and Joshua Olson, Geneseo; girl, Thursday, July 15.

Jessica and Aaron Bigger, New Boston; boy, Thursday, July 15.

Madison Hills and Salvador Garcia, Andalusia; boy, Thursday, July 15.

Megan and Adam Ziegler, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, July 15.

Lindsey Voorhies and Andrew Paulsen, Moline; girl, Thursday, July 15.

Bobbie Engels and Dontrell Fallon, Moline; boy, Saturday, July 17.

Katie and Alexander Johnson, Matherville; girl, Saturday, July 17.

