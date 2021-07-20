Births for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

UNITYPOINT HEALTH-TRINITY MOLINE
Erika Rivera and Oscar Vivar, Rock Island; girl, Thursday, July 15.
Brittany and Brett Longeville, Sheffield; boy, Thursday, July 15.
Kimberly and Joshua Olson, Geneseo; girl, Thursday, July 15.
Jessica and Aaron Bigger, New Boston; boy, Thursday, July 15.
Madison Hills and Salvador Garcia, Andalusia; boy, Thursday, July 15.
Megan and Adam Ziegler, Rock Island; boy, Thursday, July 15.
Lindsey Voorhies and Andrew Paulsen, Moline; girl, Thursday, July 15.
Bobbie Engels and Dontrell Fallon, Moline; boy, Saturday, July 17.
Katie and Alexander Johnson, Matherville; girl, Saturday, July 17.