Daily photo: Friday, Jan. 10, 2020

Sister Bobbi Bussan, left, OSB; and Karen Sergeant, Barb Mallder and Connie Avey, representing Church Women United Rock Island/Milan Unit, invite area women to the group’s Winter Retreat on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Church of Peace, 1114 12th St., Rock Island. Registration is at 9:30 a.m., program at 10 a.m. and a $5 lunch will be after the program. Sister Bussan will facilitate the program. Reservations should be made by Monday, Jan. 13, by calling Mallder, 309-798-7959. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their Bibles.