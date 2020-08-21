Daily record: Friday, Aug. 21, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Johnson, Floyd M., 12/30/1977, of 326 6th St. W., Andalusia; charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams; $67 court costs.

Marquette, Michael James, 12/16/1970, of 827 14th Ave. S., Clinton; guilty finding entered Aug. 4 on possession of controlled substance; $1,251 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 30 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Aug. 4 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 30 days credit time served.

McCullough, Demetrius, 12/11/1993, of 3415 15th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 3 on possession of controlled substance; $2,960 fine/costs, two years probation, 60 days in jail.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Jones, Ryan J., 1/31/1983, of 1708 N. Shore Drive, Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 5 on DUI; $2,991 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 240 hours public/community service.

Lacefield, Alvin B., 11/1/1956, of 642 E Locust St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Aug. 12 on DUI; $2,808 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail, one day credit time served.

