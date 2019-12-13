Daily record: Friday, Dec. 13, 2019

Langlois, Todd R., 9/19/1979, of 310 NW 1st St., Apt. 4, Galva; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $2,140 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mallery, Braden J., 9/28/1995, of 2359 State Rt. 17, La Fayette, Ill.; withheld judgment Aug. 15 on possession of meth less than five grams; $690 court costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 100 days in jail, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 30 hours public community service. Charge dismissed on possession of meth less than five grams.