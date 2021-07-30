 Skip to main content
Daily record: Friday, July 30, 2021
Daily record: Friday, July 30, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Hall, Daniel Harvey, 9/30/1962, of 511 North Cush St., Reynolds; charge dismissed June 29 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $147 court costs.

Hall, Daniel Harvey, 9/30/1962, of 208 W. Edginton St., Reynolds; $188 court costs. 

Hansen, Steven Paul, 6/28/1968, of 131 1st St., Coal Valley; guilty finding entered July 2 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $549 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail, 30 days credit time served. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Sturm, Eldon D., 9/29/1964, of 4677 U.S. Hwy 34, #3, Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 28 on meth delivery less than 5 grams; $1,775 fine/costs, 48 months probation with special conditions, drug treatment, alcohol treatment. Charge dismissed on drug-induced homicide and possession of meth less than 5 grams. 

Vermudez, Ramon, 1/20/1960, of 518 Willow St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered May 21 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license; $4,086 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 30 days home confinement, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on three counts of aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Bradford, Tia L., 10/16/1998, of 830 42nd Ave., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision July 2 on DUI; $2,381 fine/costs, 24 months supervision. 

