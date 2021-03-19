Daily record: Friday, March 19, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Soteco, Anthony Willis, 1/30/1972, of 17113 10th Ave., Carbon Cliff; withheld judgment Feb. 12 on possession of meth less than 5 grams; $3,187 fine/costs, 180 days in jail, 55 days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on meth delivery less than 5 grams.

Stewart, Reginald D., 6/6/1968, of 1321 9th Ave., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on two counts of felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300 and one count of misdemeanor criminal trespass to land.

Stewart, Reginald D., 6/6/1968, of 1455 38th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Feb. 18 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Norberg, Evan L., 6/20/1995, of 336 Main St., Hooppole, Ill.; guilty finding entered Jan. 28 on felony possession of meth less than 5 grams; two years DOC. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Hanna, Dustin S., 9/29/1978, of 3415 Denhardt Dr., East Moline; charge dismissed Feb. 4 on DUI.

Livingston, Levi Eric, 10/4/1990, of 2503 24th Ave., 1st Floor, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Feb. 10 on DUI; $3,086 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge.

