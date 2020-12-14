Daily record: Monday, Dec. 14, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Nolen, Ryan Edward, 10/25/1977, of 4617 47th St., Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on violate order/prior violate of order; $2,297 fine/costs, 24 moths probation, 180 days in jail.

Nolen, Ryan Edward, 10/25/1977, of 3716 35th St., Apt. 4, Moline; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on violate order/prior domestic battery; $1,458 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed Oct. 30 on four counts violate order/prior domestic battery.

Payton, Leslie M., 10/23/1962, of 3328 W. 29th St., Apt. 2, Davenport; charge dismissed Nov. 9 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Praught, Kenneth W., 9/21/1990, of 2625 5th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment Nov. 5 on mfg/del cannabis/10-30 grams; $3,260 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service. Charge amended/reduced on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Pugh, Tamone Terill, 3/21/1981, of 1014 11th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Oct. 30 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $549 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 80 days in jail, 136 days credit time served.