Daily record: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019

Roberson, Joseph A., 8/11/1983, of 559 Bolster Ct., East Moline; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,165 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 140 days credit time served, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Robinson, Markis R., 6/23/1985, of 7414 S. Lafayette Ave., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on driving revoked DUI/SSS 3rd; $1,349 fine/costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.

Shoemaker, Donna L., 11/20/1973, no address provided; guilty finding entered Aug. 22 on possession of meth/15 less than 100 grams; five years DOC.

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Macoletti, Andrew R., 1/5/1989, of 936 23rd St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 21 on DUI; $3,129 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Reich, Cassandra M., 9/22/1990, of 819 Acorn St., Kewanee; withheld judgment with supervision Aug. 1 on DUI; $2,843 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.

Riojas, Geraldine, 3/6/1962, of 618 N. Burr St., Kewanee; charge dismissed Aug. 26 on DUI.

