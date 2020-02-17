Daily record: Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Anderson, Alexandra A., 2/23/1998, of 2703 N. Harrison St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on criminal damage to property less than $500; $970 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on criminal trespass to building.
Banta, Titus L., 1/20/1981, of 921 Levadi8 Lane #3, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $265 fine/costs, one year DOC.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Montoya, Juan J., 4/17/1964, of 1422 W. 37th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,984 court costs, 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.
Muckelston, Erin A., 6/13/1980, of 225 41st St., Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,070 courts costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.
Mullett, Jennifer Marie, 5/16/1980, of 2654 W. Central Park #4, Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $3,962 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 40 days credit time served. Guilty finding entered Dec. 6 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 40 days credit time served.
HENRY COUNTY DUIS
Henderson, Carlton C., 2/4/1978, of 25483 US Rt. 6, Annawan; withheld judgment with supervision Dec. 5 on DUI; $2,244 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment.
Hinton, Jalisa S., 4/29/1988, of 1365 1/2 13th Ave., East Moline; 1365 1/2 13th Ave., East Moline; guilty finding entered Dec. 23 on DUI; $3,034 fine/costs, 18 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, five days in jail.