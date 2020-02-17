Daily record: Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Anderson, Alexandra A., 2/23/1998, of 2703 N. Harrison St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 5 on criminal damage to property less than $500; $970 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge. Charge amended/reduced on criminal damage to property $500-$10,000. Charge dismissed on criminal trespass to building.

Banta, Titus L., 1/20/1981, of 921 Levadi8 Lane #3, Geneseo; guilty finding entered Dec. 9 on obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $265 fine/costs, one year DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montoya, Juan J., 4/17/1964, of 1422 W. 37th St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,984 court costs, 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Dec. 19 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 2nd; 24 months probation, 10 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3/BAC 0.16+.

Muckelston, Erin A., 6/13/1980, of 225 41st St., Moline; withheld judgment Dec. 5 on possession of meth less than five grams; $4,070 courts costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 30 hours public/community service.