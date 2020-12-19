Daily record: Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Carman, Crystal L., 4/10/1983, of 820 Prairie Ave., Kewanee; charge dismissed Sept. 8 on aggravated DUI/no valid drivers license.
Collis, Jontomas A., 12/4/1985, of 100 1/2 S. Prospect St., Apt. 1, Cambridge; not guilty/directed verdict entered Sept. 22 on domestic battery/contact/violate order of protection.
Dennison, Isaiah M., 829 Florence St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony possession of stolen firearm; $1,900 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on felony aggravated unlawful use of weapon/person; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Sept. 24 on misdemeanor reckless conduct; 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony reckless discharge firearm/endangers and felony aggravated UUW/person/load/no FCCA/FOID and felony use stolen firearm/commit offense and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor carry/possess firearm in public.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Tate, Tyreesha, 3/22/1996, of 2612 11th St., Rock Island; charge dismissed Oct. 30 on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park and other amount narcotic sched I&II and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Cheverez, Christine E., 4/19/1994, of 314 5th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 18 on DUI.
