Daily record: Saturday, July 18, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Border, Benjamin A., 6/20/1985, of 1005 S Elsie, Davenport; guilty finding entered March 6, court date July 14, on misdemeanor possession of cannabis/more than 30-100 grams/1st; $400 fine/costs. Charge dismissed on felony mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams.

Carpenter, Quaydarius R., 6/2/1995, of 1813 10th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered July 9 on mfg/del one less than 15 grams cocaine/analog; $4,455 fine/costs, 30 months probation/special conditions, one day credit time served.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Boone, Teri L., 2/28/1974, of 385 E. 3rd Ave., Woodhull; guilty finding entered May 3, 2016, court date May 19, 2020, on theft/unauthorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000; $32,890 court costs, restitution, 180 days in jail, medical/mental treatment, 48 months probation with special conditions. Guilty finding entered May 3, 2016, court date May 19, 2020, on theft/unauthorized control/more than $10,000 less than $100,000; 48 months probation with special conditions.