Daily record: Saturday, June 5, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Harris, Roosevelt D., 11/22/1992, of 1647 E. 68th St., Apt 2C, Chicago; charge dismissed May 7 on felony criminal damage to property $500-$10,000; $50 court costs. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.

Herrera, Annastacia Nicole, 1/2/2000, of 1704 16th St., Moline; guilty finding entered May 13 on mfg/del cannabis/30-500 grams; $2,540 fine/costs, six months conditional discharge, 60 days in jail.

Hughes, Marvin Allen, 2/22/1976, of 605 Main St., Davenport; guilty finding entered May 6 on possession of meth less than five grams; $2,101 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge.

Johnson, Bryson H., 1/30/1991, of 310 W. Edgington St., Reynolds; guilty finding entered May 17 on possession of meth less than five grams; $3,390 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced Oct. 20, court date May 17, on other non-narcotic sched I & II. Charge dismissed on possession of controlled substance.