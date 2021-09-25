Daily record: Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Speights, Ramah Camus, 3/18/1990, of 724 12th Ave., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on felony resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/inure; $2,209 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 13 on misdemeanor criminal trespass to land; 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated battery/peace officer. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams and felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence and misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Rosenbohm, Adam Jeffrey, 1/26/1976, of 2160 Scioto St., Springfield, Ohio; guilty finding entered Aug. 18 on DUI; $2,731 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, five days in jail.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Hartshorn, Phillip A., 8/3/1980, of 16970 US Hwy 150, Orion; guilty finding entered July 13 on felony domestic battery/other prior; $1,660 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 60 days in jail, 48 days credit time served, special facility attend. Charge dismissed on felony domestic battery/other prior and misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact and misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm.