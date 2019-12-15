Daily record: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Ptashnik, Apryl R., 10/14/1990, of 938400 E. St., Kewanee; withheld judgment Aug. 22 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,990 fine/costs, 24 months probation/special conditions, drug treatment, 14 days in jail, 30 hours public service. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quinn, Sierra B., 7/11/1996, of 235 Community Square #168, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on felony possession of meth less than five grams; $1,475 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 104 days in jail. Guilty finding entered Aug. 15 on felony theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 104 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st.