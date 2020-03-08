Daily record: Sunday, March 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Dunbar-Wilson, Rayvon A., 2/21/1996, of 1710 25th St. #1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,854 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.
Durant, Kenneth, 5/13/1976, of 136 18th St., Apt. 201, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 17 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,749 fine/costs, 30 months probation 180 days in jail, four days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.
Etheridge, Anthony E., 9/18/1988, of 513 Green Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $439 court costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Tourville, Jeffrey R., 8/11/1987, of 305 S. E. St., Annawan; guilty finding entered Dec. 12 on aggravated DUI/3+; $5,888 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 10 days in jail.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Johnson, Thomas E., 4/14/1976, of 515 27th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 16 on DUI; $2,872 fine/costs, 12 months supervision.
Knapp, Gary E., 9/25/1961, of 803 N. High St., Port Byron; withheld judgment with supervision Jan. 7 on DUI; $3,243 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.