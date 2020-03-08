Daily record: Sunday, March 8, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Dunbar-Wilson, Rayvon A., 2/21/1996, of 1710 25th St. #1, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 3 on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices; $1,854 fine/costs, 24 months probation. Charge dismissed on aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Durant, Kenneth, 5/13/1976, of 136 18th St., Apt. 201, Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 17 on felony obstruct justice/destroy evidence; $1,749 fine/costs, 30 months probation 180 days in jail, four days credit time served. Charge amended/reduced on felony possession of controlled substance. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter.

Etheridge, Anthony E., 9/18/1988, of 513 Green Ct., Colona; guilty finding entered Jan. 23 on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300; $439 court costs. Charge amended/reduced on felony retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES