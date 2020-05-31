Daily record: Sunday, May 31, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Sliger, Samantha, 2/23/1990, of 511 11th Ave. L., Sterling; guilty finding entered April 2 on perjury; $1,246 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 32 days in jail. Charge dismissed on perjury.

Sliger, Samantha, 2/23/1990, of 1096 1350th St., Lincoln, Ill.; guilty finding entered April 2 on bad check/obtain controlled property/more than $150; $624 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 32 days in jail.

Standard, Jeremy Lemar, 5/9/1984, of 2224 4th St. A., East Moline; guilty finding entered April 22 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; $2,333 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 22 on misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact; 30 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony violate order of protection/other prior and felony aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and misdemeanor battery/cause bodily harm and three counts of felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Grant, Deaven D., 7/21/1987, of 906 14 1/2 St., Rock Island; charge dismissed April 29 on aggravated domestic battery/strangle and aggravated battery/pregnant/handicapped and three counts of domestic battery/other prior.

