Daily record: Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY MARRIAGE LICENSES

Jones, Jordan, Orion; Schmidt, Penny, East Moline. 

Tittsworth, Nicholas, Thiagesan, Vidhya, both of Aurora, Ill.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DISSOLUTIONS

Wilson, Nicole, Nicholas.

Armes, Aaron, Melissa.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Howell, Deaundre K., 7/30/1989, of 320 Boss St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on Aug. 19 on felony criminal trespass to residence/person present; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Aug. 19 on misdemeanor criminal damage to property under $500; 364 years in jail. Charge dismissed on felony felon escape/peace officer and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and misdemeanor criminal damage to property less than $500. 

Jones, Sherman J., 11/19/1992, of 9357 S. Lasalle St., Chicago; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on theft/display merchandise/less than $300/previous conviction; $624 fine/costs, two years DOC.

Jones, Sherman J., 11/19/1992, of 32 Fairview Homes, Kewanee; guilty finding entered Aug. 20 on amount narcotic sched I/II/school/high school/park; $1,350 fine/costs, four years DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Stringer, Damon J., 12/14/1992, of 304 14th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision Oct. 10 on DUI; $2,441 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Talk, Audra A., 9/19/1986, of 1727 W. 53rd St., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 11 on DUI; $2,761 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

