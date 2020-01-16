Daily record: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Mendez, Cristian, 10/31/1995, of 1327 7th Ave., Moline; guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle; two years DOC. Guilty finding entered Nov. 14 on felony aggravated battery/great bodily harm; two years DOC. Charge amended/reduced on felony aggravated domestic battery/strangle. Charge dismissed on felony unlawful restraint, and two counts of felony home invasion/cause injury and misdemeanor violate order of protection.

Mettler, Michael Paul, 8/29/1976, of 103 N. 20th St., East Moline; charge dismissed Nov. 14 on three counts of burglary; $70.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

McAllister, Tamara N., 2/8/1984, of 312 SW 3rd Ave., Galva; guilty finding entered Oct. 24 on theft control intent less than $500 prior; $1,400 fine/costs, 24 months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail, restitution.

McMillian, Courtney E., 11/21/1978, of 2941 E. 41st St. Ct., Davenport; guilty finding entered Oct. 18 on misdemeanor possession of hypo/syringe/needles/1st; $500 fine/costs, six months conditional discharge, 30 days in jail. Charge dismissed on felony possession of meth less than five grams.