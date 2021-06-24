 Skip to main content
Daily record: Thursday, June 24, 2021
topical

Daily record: Thursday, June 24, 2021

  • 0

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Kuhn, Michael R., 1/8/1984, of 2615 30th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered June 9 on aggravated battery/judge/EMT; $2,169 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on aggravated battery/judge/EMT.

Laud, Cody J., 12/22/1996, of 101 2nd Ave., Hampton; withheld judgment/2nd Chance; $924 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, 90 days in jail. 

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Lyoya, Patrick, 2/5/1996, of 1139 Caulfield Ave. S.W., Grand Rapids, Mich.; guilty finding entered April 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $3,571 fine/costs, 30 months probations with special  conditions, 96 days in jail, 48 days credit time served, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/licenses suspended or revoked. 

HENRY COUNTY DUIS

Gallens, Shawn M., 12/29/1995, of 218 4th St., P.O. Box 360, Andover; withheld judgment with supervision April 28 on DUI; $3,058 fine/costs, 18 months supervision, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. 

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Adel, Yousif Sarmed, 8/3/2000, of 5333 28th Ave., Moline; withheld judgment with supervision June 15 on DUI; $2,661 fine/costs, 18 months supervision.

Curtis, Kody L., 5/4/1995, of 105 20th St., East Moline; charge dismissed June 16 on DUI.

