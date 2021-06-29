Daily record: Tuesday, June 29, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Robinson, Johnathan T., 9/25/1977, of 2384 28th St., Moline; guilty finding entered June 9 on driving revoked/suspended DUI/SSS 4-9; $749 fine/costs, two years DOC. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/3 and aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and obstruct justice/destroy evidence.

Robinsoin, Johnathan Theric, 9/25/1977, of 405 17th Ave., Moline; charge dismissed June 9 on two counts of aggravated fleeing/2+ con devices.

Rushing, Brooke Eileen, 1/24/1984, of 3700 5th St., Apt. B11, Rock Island; charge dismissed June 10 on aid/abet/possess/sell stolen vehicle.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Shores, Levi K., 12/22/1999, of 206 N. 2nd St., Neponset; guilty finding entered April 29 on aggravated assault peace officer/fire/ER worker; $2,114 fine/costs, 24 months probation with special conditions, alcohol treatment, drug treatment, 120 days in jail.

Smith, Jason R., 1/2/1986, of 35 Deer Ct., Geneseo; guilty finding entered April 23 on aggravated DUI/3; $9,211 fine/costs, 30 months probation with special conditions, 180 days electronic monitoring, alcohol treatment, drug treatment. Charge dismissed on aggravated DUI/license suspended or revoked and aggravated UUW/unloaded/no FCCA and aggravated UUW/vehicle/no FOID.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0