Daily record: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES
Bloyer, Raegan, 4/17/1997, of 806 E. 3rd Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of felony controlled substance; $1,030 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.
Bradford, Juan Omar, 2/2/1990, of 10024 Limber Lost Trail, Fort Wayne, Ind.; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on loan fraud/false statement/$500-$10,000; $1,204 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.
Branigan, Cortez D., 7/17/1990, of 258 5th St., Apt. 4, Silvis; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,437 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 day in jail, two days credit time served.
Britt, Terraine Touryea, 2/27/1988, of 3700 5th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Jan. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,865 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.
HENRY COUNTY FELONIES
Rawlings, Luke J., 4/3/1983, of P.O. Box 85, Cambridge; withheld judgment/supervision Dec. 12 on misdemeanor disorderly conduct; $425 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, medical/mental treatment. Charge amended/reduced on misdemeanor domestic battery/bodily harm. Charge dismissed on two counts of felony aggravated battery/victim 60+ and one count misdemeanor domestic battery/physical contact.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS
Durant, Kenneth, 5/13/1976, of 136 18th St., Rock Island; guilty finding entered Jan. 17 on DUI; $2,476 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 30 days periodic imprisonment, four days credit time served, alcohol treatment.