Daily record: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bloyer, Raegan, 4/17/1997, of 806 E. 3rd Ave., Milan; guilty finding entered Jan. 14 on possession of felony controlled substance; $1,030 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail. Charge dismissed on misdemeanor retail theft/display merchandise/less than $300.

Bradford, Juan Omar, 2/2/1990, of 10024 Limber Lost Trail, Fort Wayne, Ind.; guilty finding entered Jan. 30 on loan fraud/false statement/$500-$10,000; $1,204 court costs, 30 months conditional discharge, 180 days in jail.

Branigan, Cortez D., 7/17/1990, of 258 5th St., Apt. 4, Silvis; guilty finding entered Jan. 6 on aggravated fleeing police/21 mph over; $2,437 fine/costs, 30 months probation, 180 day in jail, two days credit time served.

Britt, Terraine Touryea, 2/27/1988, of 3700 5th St., Rock Island; withheld judgment Jan. 16 on possession of controlled substance; $3,865 court costs, 24 months probation, 180 days in jail, 30 hours public/community service.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES