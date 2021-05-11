 Skip to main content
Daily record: Tuesday, May 11, 2021
Daily record: Tuesday, May 11, 2021

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY FELONIES

Bonnell, Braedon H., 9/12/1996, of 216 W. 3rd St., Prophetstown; guilty finding entered April 26 on resist/peace officer/corrections employee/firefighter/injure; $1,975 fine/costs, 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. Guilty finding entered April 26 on criminal trespass to residence/person present; 24 months probation, 90 days in jail. 

Boyd, Drakkar, 1/14/1996, of 3822 Ontario Ct. #3, East Chicago, Ind.; charge dismissed April 30 on two counts of felon possession/use weapon/firearm.

HENRY COUNTY FELONIES

Foss, Linda L., 4/14/1954, of 1111 Rose St., Kewanee; guilty finding entered March 19 on retail theft/display merchandise/more than $300; $924 fine/costs, two years DOC.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY DUIS

Washington, Donald L., 2/7/1995, of 1430 32nd St. #1, Rock Island; withheld judgment with supervision March 25 on DUI; $2,631 fine/costs, 12 months supervision, alcohol treatment.

Williams, Scott S., 11/17/1956, of 230 52nd St., Apt. B, Moline; guilty finding entered March 31 on DUI; $3,016 fine/costs, 12 months conditional discharge, 10 days electronic monitoring, alcohol treatment.

