DAILY RECORD

Permits
MOLINE
1601 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $500,000.
5900 John Deere Red., commercial remodel, $250,000.
1530 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Dailey’s Contractors, $326,000.
1136 22nd St., residential addition, Reuther Const., $24,000.
5412 19th Ave., pool, Fry Corp., $18,400.
1015 12th Ave., residential remodel, $32,160.
2630 45th St., residential remodel, QC General, $1,900.
5812 36th Ave. Ct., residential remodel, Multi Server, $17,545.
1071 15th St. A., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $25,000.
1135 12th Ave., residential remodel, CMG Midwest, $40,000.
3069 4th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $50,000.
712 25th Ave. Ct., commercial remodel, $46,000.
423 12th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $221,000.
4110 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.
4112 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.
4114 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.
2427 44th St., residential remodel, Vermillion Const., $18,000.
404 20th Ave., residential remodel, $34,000.
2655 35th St., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $35,000.
3224 11th St., residential remodel, $35,000.
2655 35th St., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $17,700.
2427 27th St., residential remodel, Vermillion Const., $18,000.
7300 34th Ave., sign, Excel Signs & Design, $5,895.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY
Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Estes Const., $370,200.
United Community, 24607 80 Ave. N., Port Byron, institutional additions, $43,706.
Jon Goodney, 28705 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, pole bldg., $148,350.
Ty Simmon, 2416 Twin Oaks, E. Moline, pool, $10,080.
Deere & Co., 11001 117th St., Coal Valley, commercial addtion, Anderson Commercial, $250,000.
Chad Dow, 11406 124th St., Coal Valley, pole bldg., Greiner Bldgs., $220,940.
Ron Fargo, 15800 63rd St., Milan, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $40,000.
Chris Rogers, 11614 25th St. W., Milan, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $18,239.
Jerry and Abbey Hoggard, 828 13th St., Andalusia, pool, $7,000.
Kevin Hall, 1200 11th Ave., Andalusia, pool, $28,000.
Kistler Prairie Mill, 18527 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie, pole bldg., Doonan Const., $60,000.