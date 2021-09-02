 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
Permits

MOLINE

1601 5th Ave., commercial remodel, $500,000.

5900 John Deere Red., commercial remodel, $250,000.

1530 5th Ave., commercial remodel, Dailey’s Contractors, $326,000.

1136 22nd St., residential addition, Reuther Const., $24,000.

5412 19th Ave., pool, Fry Corp., $18,400.

1015 12th Ave., residential remodel, $32,160.

2630 45th St., residential remodel, QC General, $1,900.

5812 36th Ave. Ct., residential remodel, Multi Server, $17,545.

1071 15th St. A., residential remodel, Xtreme Renovations, $25,000.

1135 12th Ave., residential remodel, CMG Midwest, $40,000.

3069 4th St., residential remodel, Werner Restoration, $50,000.

712 25th Ave. Ct., commercial remodel, $46,000.

423 12th St., commercial remodel, Pizano Electric, $221,000.

4110 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

4112 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $101,000.

4114 29th Ave. Dr., single-family dwelling, Trapkus Build, $107,000.

2427 44th St., residential remodel, Vermillion Const., $18,000.

404 20th Ave., residential remodel, $34,000.

2655 35th St., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $35,000.

3224 11th St., residential remodel, $35,000.

2655 35th St., residential remodel, Newton Homes, $17,700.

2427 27th St., residential remodel, Vermillion Const., $18,000.

7300 34th Ave., sign, Excel Signs & Design, $5,895.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY

Minnesota Mining, 22614 Rt. 84 N., Cordova, new commercial, Estes Const., $370,200.

United Community, 24607 80 Ave. N., Port Byron, institutional additions, $43,706.

Jon Goodney, 28705 Rt. 2 N., Hillsdale, pole bldg., $148,350.

Ty Simmon, 2416 Twin Oaks, E. Moline, pool, $10,080.

Deere & Co., 11001 117th St., Coal Valley, commercial addtion, Anderson Commercial, $250,000.

Chad Dow, 11406 124th St., Coal Valley, pole bldg., Greiner Bldgs., $220,940.

Ron Fargo, 15800 63rd St., Milan, pole bldg., Indian Bluff Supply, $40,000.

Chris Rogers, 11614 25th St. W., Milan, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $18,239.

Jerry and Abbey Hoggard, 828 13th St., Andalusia, pool, $7,000.

Kevin Hall, 1200 11th Ave., Andalusia, pool, $28,000.

Kistler Prairie Mill, 18527 206th St. W., Buffalo Prairie, pole bldg., Doonan Const., $60,000.

