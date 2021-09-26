DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1330 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
Eddie Terrell Revocable Trust, 1804 E. 14th St., deck, Terrell Const., $2,500.
Mike Wright, 4221 Forest Rd., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $21,041.
Genesis Health System, 3618 N. Division, commercial remodel, All In One Building & Remodeling, $15,000.
Laura Montano, 1641 W. 14th St., pool, $6,500.
Tighe Hallowell, 2708 Rockingham Rd., residential addition, $21,000.
Brad Zude, 2919 E. 44th Court, residential remodel, Silvercreek Const., $15,000.
James Holt, 4710 W. 60th St., residential addition, $62,000.
Alicia Krogman, 3529 Garfield St., residential remodel, $8,000.
Liz King, 2908 Grand Ave., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $5,000.
Nidal Harb Trust, 7000 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Kerkhoff Homes, $180,000.
Livin’ Our Dreams LCC, 3407 Hillandale Rd., residential remodel, $24,400.
Lauren Stoltman, 4130 N. Linwood Ave., deck, $4,000.
Consolidated Investors LLC, 2960 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, $13,200.
Harold Shaw, 2718 E. Columbia Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,500.
Lisa Scott, 1631 W. 14th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $2,500.
Humility of Mary Shelter, 1016 W. 5th St., institutional remodel, Daxon Const., $76,750.
Clark Olson-Smith, 2626 Farnam St., residential remodel, $50,000.
The Davenport North Development, 5811 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, International Contractors, $2,117,487.
S & T Management Co. LLC, 2227 Jersey Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Danny Lorentzen, $8,500.
Dena Porterfield, 2924 E. 18th St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $16,300.
Corrin Spiegel, 1510 Shamrock Dr., pool, $8,300.
Encore Homes, 4712 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $248,000.
Reid Boedecker, 3657 E. 61st St. Ct., pool, $44,000.
Ed and Magdalen Reelfs Joint Revocable Trust, 2855 E. 42nd Ct., residential remodel, Bettendorf Home Repair, $28,200.
Wayne Robertson, 6231 Forest Rd., deck, $3,500.
Brent Vermulm, 1360 W. 52nd St., residential remodel, $20,950.
Federico Hernandez, 1209 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, $12,250.
Nicol Brandon, 4743 Kensington Ct. residential addition, $106,450.
Peter Wiklund, 2811 Emerald Dr., pool, $8,200.
Cody and Meghan Kiroff, 45418 Delton Dr., single-family dwelling, $516,370.
Gabriel Coussens, 5106 Fairhaven Rd., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $11,845.
Paul Buehl, 5005 Woodland Ave., deck, $1,200.
McDonnell and Associates, 106 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $9,000.
McDonnell and Associates, 102 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 104 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 108 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 112 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 114 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 116 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
McDonnell and Associates, 122 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $5,400.
McDonnell and Associates, 114 W. 35th St., residential remodel, $1,800.
4020 N. Brady PF LLC, 4020 N. Brady St., commercial remodel, $14,500.
Sid Ridout, 2879 Forest Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $3,780.
Jim Florence, 3334 W. Locust St., deck, QC General, $2,900.
Charles Hubbard, 1531 W. 35th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $13,524.
Julie Varner, 2411 N. Clark, pool $7,100.
Greg Thede, 1558 W. 67th St., pool, $9,800.