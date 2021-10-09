DAILY RECORD

Permits
EAST MOLINE
Gary Hoge, 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.
Gary Hoge, 1272 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.
Paul and Melinda Thorngren, 755 9th Ave., Troy Wold, 320 residential remodel, $5,000.
First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $64,430.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Treiber Const., $577,352.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Sri City Electric, $17,879.
Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $126,631.
Silverthorne Homes, 604 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Silverthorne Homes, 608 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Silverthorne Homes, 610 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Robert Hamilton, 1018 28th Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $9,500.
Alexis and Ashley Flores, 1422 18th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $9,000.
Bill and Gloria Halse, 1503 11th St., deck, Taylor Improvements, $3,000.
Alex Fardi-Turkmani, 427 12th St., residential remodel, $19,200.
Shirley Helmick, 709 1st Ave., residential addition, Mathias Const., $2,000.
Clint Dyckhoff, 308 8th St., residential remodel, $3,200.
Loma Linda Apartments, 1801 10th Ave. A Ct., Werner Restoration Services, $275,000.