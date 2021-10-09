DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
Permits

EAST MOLINE

Gary Hoge, 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.

Gary Hoge, 1272 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.

Paul and Melinda Thorngren, 755 9th Ave., Troy Wold, 320 residential remodel, $5,000.

First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional addition, Midwest Complete Construction, $64,430.

Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Treiber Const., $577,352.

Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Sri City Electric, $17,879.

Genesis Medical Center, 801 Illini Dr., commercial remodel, Ryan & Associates, $126,631.

Silverthorne Homes, 604 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.

Silverthorne Homes, 608 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.

Silverthorne Homes, 610 17th Ave., single-family dwelling, $275,000.

Robert Hamilton, 1018 28th Ave., pool, Pleasure Pools & Spas, $9,500.

Alexis and Ashley Flores, 1422 18th Ave., pool, Bureau Co. Pool Builders, $9,000.

Bill and Gloria Halse, 1503 11th St., deck, Taylor Improvements, $3,000.

Alex Fardi-Turkmani, 427 12th St., residential remodel, $19,200.

Shirley Helmick, 709 1st Ave., residential addition, Mathias Const., $2,000.

Clint Dyckhoff, 308 8th St., residential remodel, $3,200.

Loma Linda Apartments, 1801 10th Ave. A Ct., Werner Restoration Services, $275,000.

