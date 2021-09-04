DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Kaleb Evans, 4621 Willow Wood Ct., pool, $7,400.
Jennifer Conard Yeazel, 2419 Fulton Ave., residential addition, Suburban Const., $5,385.
Jennifer Bailey, 5315 Davie St., pool, QCA Pools, $5,000.
Roger and Louta Dell, 5319 Davie St., pool, QCA Pools, $3,500.
Schmit Investment Properties, 1019 Mound St., commercial remodel, $1,900.
Adalberto Cortez, 1244 W. 61st St., pool, $5,200.
Matt Menke, 708 Deer Woods Dr., single-family dwelling, $149,277.
Carrie Jones, 1817 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,862.
Bryan Kreiter, 1029 W. 60th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,826.
Sean Raymond, 613 E. 6th St., pool, $5,000.
Perez Revocable Trust, 3318 Kimberly Downs Rd., pool, $4,000.
Jim Gilhooly, 1908 W. 37th St., residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $4,150.
1320 Olde Brandy Ln., Diamond Builders of Davenport, $20,000.
Monmouth LLC, 769 W. 61st St., residential remodel, $14,400.
Tim Wren, 3223 Fieldcrest Dr., pool, $6,775.
Ron and Kathryn Miller, 1831 W. 38th St., pool, $5,136.
George McWane, 7006 N. Howell, deck, $5,000.
Matt Stern, 4320 N. Brady St., new commercial, Remake Const. Group., $350,000.
Matt Ruscitti, 2704 E. 40th St., pool, QCA Pools, $40,000.
Fred Fisher, 4023 Greenway Dr., deck, $2,800.
Mike Goedken, 2714 W. 69th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $15,000.
Dennis Lee, 2727 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $19,082.
Tony Malone, 2237 Jebens Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,499.
Rick Richardson, 2832 High Point Dr., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $11,677.
Advance Homes, 4225 E. 60th St., single-family dwelling, $516,750.
Craig Merry, 2615 Farragut Pl., pool, $6,419.
EIG Kimberly West LLC, 2178 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Vogts Const., $180,000.
Robert Nguyen, 907 Gaines St., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $47,200.
JJA LLC, 8140 N. Harrison, residential addition, Daxon Const., $971,559.
Darryl Howlett, 3216 Middle Rd., pool, $8,000.
Stacy Doak, 1027 W. 6th St., residential remodel, MS Home Improvement, $2,000.
Kelly Van Rycke, 3335 W. Hayes St., pool, $1,000.
Ruben Perez, 1617 Meadowbrook Ct., residential remodel, Dry Basement Iowa, $3,250.
Adrianne Davis, residential remodel, Dry Basement Iowa, $3,350.
Mark Westrom, 1430 Clary St., residential addition, Creative Decks & Fence, $33,000.
Classic Development Co., 1239 Waverly Rd., residential addition, Wick Bldg. Systems, $26,282.