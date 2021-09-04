 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

DAVENPORT

Kaleb Evans, 4621 Willow Wood Ct., pool, $7,400.

Jennifer Conard Yeazel, 2419 Fulton Ave., residential addition, Suburban Const., $5,385.

Jennifer Bailey, 5315 Davie St., pool, QCA Pools, $5,000.

Roger and Louta Dell, 5319 Davie St., pool, QCA Pools, $3,500.

Schmit Investment Properties, 1019 Mound St., commercial remodel, $1,900.

Adalberto Cortez, 1244 W. 61st St., pool, $5,200.

Matt Menke, 708 Deer Woods Dr., single-family dwelling, $149,277.

Carrie Jones, 1817 LeClaire St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,862.

Bryan Kreiter, 1029 W. 60th St., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $10,826.

Sean Raymond, 613 E. 6th St., pool, $5,000.

Perez Revocable Trust, 3318 Kimberly Downs Rd., pool, $4,000.

Jim Gilhooly, 1908 W. 37th St., residential remodel, Fanth-Curry Home Improvement, $4,150.

1320 Olde Brandy Ln., Diamond Builders of Davenport, $20,000.

Monmouth LLC, 769 W. 61st St., residential remodel, $14,400.

Tim Wren, 3223 Fieldcrest Dr., pool, $6,775.

Ron and Kathryn Miller, 1831 W. 38th St., pool, $5,136.

George McWane, 7006 N. Howell, deck, $5,000.

Matt Stern, 4320 N. Brady St., new commercial, Remake Const. Group., $350,000.

Matt Ruscitti, 2704 E. 40th St., pool, QCA Pools, $40,000.

Fred Fisher, 4023 Greenway Dr., deck, $2,800.

Mike Goedken, 2714 W. 69th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $15,000.

Dennis Lee, 2727 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $19,082.

Tony Malone, 2237 Jebens Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $9,499.

Rick Richardson, 2832 High Point Dr., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $11,677.

Advance Homes, 4225 E. 60th St., single-family dwelling, $516,750.

Craig Merry, 2615 Farragut Pl., pool, $6,419.

EIG Kimberly West LLC, 2178 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Vogts Const., $180,000.

Robert Nguyen, 907 Gaines St., residential remodel, Terrell Const., $47,200.

JJA LLC, 8140 N. Harrison, residential addition, Daxon Const., $971,559.

Darryl Howlett, 3216 Middle Rd., pool, $8,000.

Stacy Doak, 1027 W. 6th St., residential remodel, MS Home Improvement, $2,000.

Kelly Van Rycke, 3335 W. Hayes St., pool, $1,000.

Ruben Perez, 1617 Meadowbrook Ct., residential remodel, Dry Basement Iowa, $3,250.

Adrianne Davis, residential remodel, Dry Basement Iowa, $3,350.

Mark Westrom, 1430 Clary St., residential addition, Creative Decks & Fence, $33,000.

Classic Development Co., 1239 Waverly Rd., residential addition, Wick Bldg. Systems, $26,282.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News