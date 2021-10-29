DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
Macerich North Park Mall LLC, 4073 Northwest Blvd., commercial remodel, $800,000.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1150 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $162,200.
James Baker, 4533 Harrison St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $2,800.
Brian Thompson, 1622 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath,$2,000.
Charles Cahill, 2325 Boies Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar,$25,990.
Manuel Calderon, 2221 Western Ave., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $49,611.
McDonald’s Corp., 2110 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Stratus Unlimited, $35,000.
Chad Dresing, 3 Woodview Way, pool, All Around Town Outdoor Services, $73,500.
Schmit Investment Properties, 1019 Mound St., commercial remodel, Precision Builders, $106,313.
Mary La Rose, 1226 N. Division St., deck, Midwest Complete Const., $12,550.
Palmer College Foundation, 1001 Brady St., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $994,910.
Louie Goldsmith, 6504 Lillie Ave., residential addition, Moxie Solar, $15,924.
City of Davenport, 209 S. Gaines St., commercial remodel, Tricon Const., $2,016,000.
Trinity Parish, 1103 Main, institutional remodel, $16,300.
Alex Escorcia, 3812 Johnson Ave., residential remodel, $10,100.
Daeron LLC, 3044 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $15,000.
Gary Lamaack, 7020 Cedar St., residential remodel, $17,000.
Gema Garcia, 1319 Myrtle St., residential remodel, $10,000.
Kuo Ho Yang, 3420 Fairhaven Rd., deck, Thomas Const., $6,000.
Tony Peet, 2733 Elm St., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $44,330.
Genesis Health System, 3200 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Estes Const., $41,650.
JKB Capital LLC, 5229 Elmore Ave., commercial remodel, $21,300.
USA Regrowth Fund LLC, 4018 N Elsie Ave., multi-family remodel, $3,600.
QC Homes, 5416 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $7,500.
Juan Hernandez, 2715 Tremont Ave., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $3,000.
Jeremy Devol, 1816 W. Pleasant St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Bath, $2,100.
Brian Danner, 1 Hidden Valley Circle, pool, $5,000.
Brad Miller, 1708 Westport Dr., pool, $5,500.
Ben Sytvaert, 4505 Spring St., residential addition, Lights Quality Built, $60,000.
Advance Homes, 5326 Baraboo Court, single-family dwelling, $169,350.
Advance Homes, 5328 Baraboo Court, single-family dwelling, $169,350.
Heatherton Cooperative, 3240 Heatherton Dr., multi-family remodel, $7,000.
Dustin Godman, 326 W. 63rd St., residential addition, Skyline Solar, $11,025.
Mark and Morgan Green, 248 W. 29th St., residential remodel, $11,000.
Kurt Miller, 5308 Hillandale Rd., pool, $6,999.
MTJB LLC, 4114 N. Brady St., commercial addition, Wick Building Systems, $67,000.
Genventures Inc., 1351 W. Central Park Ave., institutional remodel, Bush Const., $498,355.
Eric Ludtke, 5422 N. Linwood Ave., residential remodel, $8,600.
Cheryl Darell, 1402 N. Pioneer St., residential addition, $21,889.
Jeremy McCollom-Albrecht, 5719 Marquette St., residential addition, $6,300.
Caprealty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Building Pursuits, $51,400.