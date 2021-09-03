DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT
River Trails Transit Lines, 530 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $88,290.
Mike Bauswell, 2848 E. 43rd St., deck, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $32,593.21.
C&L Plaza, 3804 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $292,000.
Ken and Jeanne Morocha, 2425 W. 13th St., residential remdoel, $19,500.
Scott Co. Family Young Men’s Christian Assoc., 450 LeClaire St., new commercial, TWG Const., $23,470,970.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1240 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.
Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1140 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.
WCK Davenport 4, 4064 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Powerhouse Retail Services, $250,000.
Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $69,500.
Ray Waddell, 3422 N. Thornwood Ave., residential addition Lank Const., $47,500.
Tom Forrest, 2215 Winding Hill Rd., residential addition, $25,323.51.
Matt Gullion, 1118 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $4,800.
Village Cooperative of Crow Creek, 4700 Village Dr., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $8,960.
City of Davenport, 637 Oak St., residential remodel, Clark Design and Development, $245,000.
CF Caiman DVN LLC, 2022 Research Prkwy., new commercial, Ryan Companies US, $189,100,000.
Zach Hostens, 5807 Appomattox Rd., pool, $4,600.
Mel Foster Properties, 3245 E. 35th St. Ct., residential remodel, Estes Const., $194,456.
Glen Humes, 5911 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $1,350.
McCoy Homes, 4914 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $362,000.
Mark C. Wood Builder, 6150 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $242,000.
Pine Knoll LLC, 2504 Telegraph Rd., multi-family remodel, Door Creek Const. of Ill., $2,300,000.
Building & Trades Projects, 1425 Rhinelander Dr., single-family dwelling, $135,525.