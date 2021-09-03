DAILY RECORD

 Skip to main content
DAVENPORT

River Trails Transit Lines, 530 W. 76th St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $88,290.

Mike Bauswell, 2848 E. 43rd St., deck, McCarty Remodeling & Home Improvement, $32,593.21.

C&L Plaza, 3804 N. Birchwood Ave., single-family dwelling, Hong Le Const., $292,000.

Ken and Jeanne Morocha, 2425 W. 13th St., residential remdoel, $19,500.

Scott Co. Family Young Men’s Christian Assoc., 450 LeClaire St., new commercial, TWG Const., $23,470,970.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1240 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.

Diamond Builders of Davenport, 1140 Olde Brandy Ln., single-family dwelling, $201,600.

WCK Davenport 4, 4064 E. 53rd St., commercial remodel, Powerhouse Retail Services, $250,000.

Strip Center on Utica LLC, 4750 Utica Ridge Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $69,500.

Ray Waddell, 3422 N. Thornwood Ave., residential addition Lank Const., $47,500.

Tom Forrest, 2215 Winding Hill Rd., residential addition, $25,323.51.

Matt Gullion, 1118 N. Lincoln Ave., residential remodel, $4,800.

Village Cooperative of Crow Creek, 4700 Village Dr., residential remodel, Concept Bath Systems, $8,960.

City of Davenport, 637 Oak St., residential remodel, Clark Design and Development, $245,000.

CF Caiman DVN LLC, 2022 Research Prkwy., new commercial, Ryan Companies US, $189,100,000.

Zach Hostens, 5807 Appomattox Rd., pool, $4,600.

Mel Foster Properties, 3245 E. 35th St. Ct., residential remodel, Estes Const., $194,456.

Glen Humes, 5911 Oak Brook Rd., pool, $1,350.

McCoy Homes, 4914 Willow Circle, single-family dwelling, $362,000.

Mark C. Wood Builder, 6150 Thor Ave., single-family dwelling, $242,000.

Pine Knoll LLC, 2504 Telegraph Rd., multi-family remodel, Door Creek Const. of Ill., $2,300,000.

Building & Trades Projects, 1425 Rhinelander Dr., single-family dwelling, $135,525.

Complete Building Maintenance LLC, 1033 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $3,000.

Kossi Fagla, 1218 Perry St., residential addition, 2nd Generation Garage Builders, $26,000.

Shayla Mayfield, 1023 LeClaire St., residential remodel, $2,000.

