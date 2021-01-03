DAILY RECORD

Permits
BETTENDORF
3925 Deertrail Rd., residential addition, Steven Miller Builder, $41,400.
Logan Pfibsen, 815 6th St., residential addition, $2,550.
Jason Hurd, 2540 St. Johns Ct., residential addition, $15,000.
1101 Bellevue Ct., residential addition, D&K Home Products, $13,500.
1103 Bellevue Ct., residential addition, D&K Home Products, $13,500.
1004 Grant St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $19,844.
Jason Stradt, 2754 Bellevue Ave., residential addition, $10,000.
826 24th St., residential addition, Wilson Residential Const. Services, $25,800.
4231 Palm Dr., residential addition, Iossi Const., $41,816.
6790 Ridges Ct., deck, Neal Erdman Const., $21,500.
4808 Forest Grove Dr., residential remodel, Build To Suit, $503,615.
Rao Pila Srinivasa, 5706 Star View Dr., residential remodel, $2,800.
Brett Panfil, 4697 Mason Run, residential remodel, $1,400.
Susan Raskin, 328 Brown St., residential remodel, $16,355.
Veritas Spartan Sq. LLC , 3565 Middle Rd., commercial remodel, $47,318.
6544 Blackbird Ln., residential remodel, Jared Kerkhoff Homes, $40,000.
Dan Peterson, 5773 Star View Dr., residential remodel, $25,000.
1104 Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, $2,250.
Swany Development LLC, 106 River Dr., commercial remodel, $61,300.
1521 Grant St., commercial remodel, Bush Const. Co., $3,785,013.
4941 Bob White Ct., residential remodel, Lank Const., $22,000.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6912 Grove Crossing Ct., single-family dwelling, $435,000.
Portico Homes, 5727 pigeon Creek Rd., single-family dwelling, $379,915.
Aspen Homes LLC, 4811 Cottage Ln., single-family dwelling,, $229,030.
Towne & Country Manor Devel. Corp., 5870 Danielle Dr., single-family dwelling, $200,000.
Kinzenbaw Const., 6745 Joseph Way, single-family dwelling, $340,000.
Vintage Homes, 4806 55th Ave. Ct., single-family dwelling, $240,000.
Youssi Custom Homes of Iowa, 3045 Mary Leigh Dr., single-family dwelling, $250,000.
Premier Custom Homes, 3039 Glenbrook Circle North, single-family dwelling, $275,000.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6986 Grove Crossing Ct., single-family dwelling, $468,000.
Silverthorne Devel. Group, 6917 Grove Crossing Ct., single-family dwelling, $400,000.
Aspen Homes, 4652 Stone Bridge Ln., single-family dwelling, $425,271.
Portico Homes, 5912 Pigeon Creek Red., single-family dwelling, $378,415.
2321 Cumberland Sq. Dr., sign, Lange Sign Croup, $3,500.
6768 Championship Dr., sign, Lange Sign Group, $4,604.
835 Golden Valley Dr., sign, Lange Sign Group, $7,562.
2115 Kimberly Rd., commercial addition, Iowa Wind and Solar, $69,100.
2975 Elk Dr., pool, Gannon Pool & Spa, $21,500.
4389 Isleworth Ave., pool, CS Finish Grade and Seed, $63,450.
3957 Old Belmont Rd., pool, Toy Box Const., $74,902.
ELDRIDGE
Dynamic Restaurant Acquisition, 350 E. LeClaire Rd., commercial remodel, QCConst. Service, $30,000.
Diamond Builders, 141 Muhs Circle, single-family dwelling, $124,179.
Matt Smeltzer, 829 Stonebridge Circle, residential remodel, $19,483.20.
John Mayhue, 505 S. 5th St., residential addition, $3,801.60.
Jeff and Tracy Harris, 107 Muhs Circle, residential remodel, Leveraged Services LLC, $14,869.80.
Lewis Machine & Tool, 1600 Leonard Ct., commercial remodel, $25,977.
Children's Choice, 115 S. 3rd Ave., commercial addition, Moxie Solar, $34,683.80.