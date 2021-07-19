 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

Permits

SCOTT COUNTY

Terry Schipper, 1457 Kaylann Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Leffler Const., $11,880.

Lili Santillion, 130 Riverview Heights Dr., LeClaire, deck, Steve Dougherty, $3,240.

Audra and Ryan Weber, 26634 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $19,857.

Tom Siegel, 22810 277th St., LeClaire, residential addition, $12,240.

Colin Suiter, 804 S. 1st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Nagle Builders, $200,306.

Jon and Christine Drumm, 629 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, Decked Out, $3,660.

Tim Pritchard, 602 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, $2,500.

William Moon, 21044 210th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Morton Bldgs., $124,752.

Kyle Kreinbring, 23721 210th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Sampson Const., $14,400.

J & V Properties LLC, 107 E. Gail St., McCausland, residential addition, $12,240.

Rick Tauge, 313 E. Ives St., residential addition, Ryan Kopf, $25,518.

Mike Ullrich, 19390 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, $5,400.

Seth Woods, 309 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $225,800.

Seth Woods, 293 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $205,038.

Eric Knudson, 320 Madison Dr., Bettendorf, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $50,000.

Timberstone Const., 288 Madison Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, $19,200.

Steve and Karen Hanna, 201 Manor Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, Dorian Bldrs., $5,000.

SILVIS

Gary Hodge Inc, 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.

Gary Hodge Inc, 1272 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.

Paul and Melinda Thorngren, 755 9th Ave., residential. remodel, $5,000.

First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional addition, $64,430.

