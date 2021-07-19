DAILY RECORD

Permits
SCOTT COUNTY
Terry Schipper, 1457 Kaylann Dr., LeClaire, residential addition, Leffler Const., $11,880.
Lili Santillion, 130 Riverview Heights Dr., LeClaire, deck, Steve Dougherty, $3,240.
Audra and Ryan Weber, 26634 225th St., LeClaire, residential addition, Moxie Solar, $19,857.
Tom Siegel, 22810 277th St., LeClaire, residential addition, $12,240.
Colin Suiter, 804 S. 1st St., Long Grove, single-family dwelling, Nagle Builders, $200,306.
Jon and Christine Drumm, 629 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, Decked Out, $3,660.
Tim Pritchard, 602 W. Main St., Long Grove, deck, $2,500.
William Moon, 21044 210th St., Bettendorf, residential addition, Morton Bldgs., $124,752.
Kyle Kreinbring, 23721 210th Ave., Davenport, residential addition, Sampson Const., $14,400.
J & V Properties LLC, 107 E. Gail St., McCausland, residential addition, $12,240.
Rick Tauge, 313 E. Ives St., residential addition, Ryan Kopf, $25,518.
Mike Ullrich, 19390 251st Ave., Bettendorf, residential addition, $5,400.
Seth Woods, 309 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $225,800.
Seth Woods, 293 Madison Dr., Riverdale, single-family dwelling, $205,038.
Eric Knudson, 320 Madison Dr., Bettendorf, pool, QCA Pools & Spas, $50,000.
Timberstone Const., 288 Madison Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, $19,200.
Steve and Karen Hanna, 201 Manor Dr., Riverdale, residential remodel, Dorian Bldrs., $5,000.
SILVIS
Gary Hodge Inc, 1110 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.
Gary Hodge Inc, 1272 33rd Ave. Circle, single-family dwelling, $230,000.
Paul and Melinda Thorngren, 755 9th Ave., residential. remodel, $5,000.
First Baptist Church of Silvis, 1101 10th Ave., institutional addition, $64,430.