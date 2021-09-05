DAILY RECORD

Permits
DAVENPORT
Dav Apt LLC, 229 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,567,816.
Copperline Properties QCA LLC, 1406 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $35,000.
Silverthorne Homes, 4721 W. 11th St., single family dwelling, $354,000.
Steve Wagner, 2156 W. 35th St., residential addition, Custom Remodeling By Dean Taylor, $20,000.
Steve May, 2356 E. Locust St.,pool, $3,000.
W3 LLC, 1460 W. 3rd St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $10,000.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 753 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.
Todd Ehrecke, 4202 Spring St., pool, $6,600.
Mike Nedelcoff, 8 E. 61st St. Ct., residential addition, Behncke Const., $4,100.
Del Menke, 3526 Fair Ave., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $19,000.
Paul Kanakares, 5703 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, Todd Morrell Homes, $304,000.
Palmer Chiropractic University Fndtn., 1039 Perry St., new commercial, Estes Const., $18,819,428.
Larry Bernauer, 1214 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $10,705.
Find N Homes LLC, 2606 W. 1st St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $12,995.
Realty Income Properties 17 LLC, 2200 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Const., $175,000.
Lethia Wright, 1109 Calvin St., pool, $6,600.
Caprealty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $45,700.
Chris Pieper Trust, 4321 W. Lombard St., deck, Lovewell Fence $26,000.
Empire Management LLC, 1226 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Compass Bldrs., $40,000.
Kimberly Realty, 625 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $255,500.
Jim Roisen, 3322 Middle Rd., residential addition, $67,500.
Hampel O’Connor Real Estate, 1806 Grand Ave., deck, Dan Hanell Const., $4,000.
Tracy Sanders, 1949 W. 53rd St., pool, $5,135.
Matt Eveleth, 3006 E. 46th St., single-family dwelling, $219,099.
Ellen Heritage, 904 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $28,400.
Encore Homes, 4712 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $270,000.
WCT Investments LLC, 2815 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,184,382.
Monmouth LLC, 749 W. 61st St., residential remodel, $5,400.
Ryan Goff, 2024 Grand Ave., deck, Xtreme Renovations, $4,500.
Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 749 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.
Otis Real Estate, 3965 Elmore Ave., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $26,286.
Christina Martin, 1208 W. 61st St., pool, $44,000.
Donna Winfield, 421 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $95,000.
Mike Reid,1007 N. Clark St., residential addition, Silvercreek Const., $150,000.
Sodarock Properties LLC, 1702 Eagles Crest Ave., new commercial, Todd Hackett Const., $1,414,208.