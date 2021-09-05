 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DAILY RECORD
0 Comments
topical
Permits

DAILY RECORD

  • 0

Permits

DAVENPORT

Dav Apt LLC, 229 W. 3rd St., commercial remodel, Build To Suit, $1,567,816.

Copperline Properties QCA LLC, 1406 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential remodel, $35,000.

Silverthorne Homes, 4721 W. 11th St., single family dwelling, $354,000.

Steve Wagner, 2156 W. 35th St., residential addition, Custom Remodeling By Dean Taylor, $20,000.

Steve May, 2356 E. Locust St.,pool, $3,000.

W3 LLC, 1460 W. 3rd St., residential addition, Iowa Solar, $10,000.

Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 753 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.

Todd Ehrecke, 4202 Spring St., pool, $6,600.

Mike Nedelcoff, 8 E. 61st St. Ct., residential addition, Behncke Const., $4,100.

Del Menke, 3526 Fair Ave., residential remodel, Durian Bldrs., $19,000.

Paul Kanakares, 5703 Hidden Valley Dr., single-family dwelling, Todd Morrell Homes, $304,000.

Palmer Chiropractic University Fndtn., 1039 Perry St., new commercial, Estes Const., $18,819,428.

Larry Bernauer, 1214 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Habitat For Humanity, $10,705.

Find N Homes LLC, 2606 W. 1st St., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $12,995.

Realty Income Properties 17 LLC, 2200 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Hy-Vee Const., $175,000.

Lethia Wright, 1109 Calvin St., pool, $6,600.

Caprealty 14-Village LLC, 902 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Pearson Bldg. Pursuits, $45,700.

Chris Pieper Trust, 4321 W. Lombard St., deck, Lovewell Fence $26,000.

Empire Management LLC, 1226 Arlington Ave., residential remodel, Compass Bldrs., $40,000.

Kimberly Realty, 625 W. Kimberly Rd., commercial remodel, Bush Const., $255,500.

Jim Roisen, 3322 Middle Rd., residential addition, $67,500.

Hampel O’Connor Real Estate, 1806 Grand Ave., deck, Dan Hanell Const., $4,000.

Tracy Sanders, 1949 W. 53rd St., pool, $5,135.

Matt Eveleth, 3006 E. 46th St., single-family dwelling, $219,099.

Ellen Heritage, 904 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $28,400.

Encore Homes, 4712 W. 12th St., single-family dwelling, Prochaska Const., $270,000.

WCT Investments LLC, 2815 E. 53rd St., new commercial, Build To Suit, $1,184,382.

Monmouth LLC, 749 W. 61st St., residential remodel, $5,400.

Ryan Goff, 2024 Grand Ave., deck, Xtreme Renovations, $4,500.

Habitat For Humanity Quad Cities, 749 E. 6th St., single-family dwelling, $95,900.

Otis Real Estate, 3965 Elmore Ave., residential addition, Eagle Point Solar, $26,286.

Christina Martin, 1208 W. 61st St., pool, $44,000.

Donna Winfield, 421 W. 6th St., residential remodel, $95,000.

Mike Reid,1007 N. Clark St., residential addition, Silvercreek Const., $150,000.

Sodarock Properties LLC, 1702 Eagles Crest Ave., new commercial, Todd Hackett Const., $1,414,208.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Shortage of veterinarians and more pets a sign of pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News