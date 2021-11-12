 Skip to main content
DAILY RECORD
DAILY RECORD

DAVENPORT

Meriner Pereira, 6800 Jersey Ridge Rd., residential addition, Energy Consultants Group, , $29,000.

MCK Holdings LLC, 5418 Delton Dr., pool, $9,999.

Christine Stinocher, 5412 Oak Brook Rd., deck, Excel Deck & Fence, $9,600.

Roxanne Cordero, 3715 N. Division, residential addition, $12,050.

American Custom Homes LLC, 2016 E. 61st St., single-family dwelling, $196,000.

Leesa Jane Glassick, 4040 Kathleen Way, residential remodel, Vintage Homes, $77,500.

Urbane Designs LLC, 4122 Rusholme St., residential remodel, $105,000.

Al Elmore, 2110 W 75th Pl., residential addition, TVC Improvements, $35,350.

Classic Development Co., 1233 Waverly Rd., single-family dwelling, $131,000.

Andrew Wold Investments, 307 W. 6th St., residential remodel, Alliance Contracting LLC, $58,000.

Eric Edwards, 2818 Jefferson Ave., residential addition, $6,433.

Kathy Hernandez, 3246 Sunnyside Ave., residential addition, $17,879.

Kathy Collins, 6164 Christie Ct., pool, Shipley/Guizar Cont., $50,000.

SCI Iowa Funeral Services, 1200 E 39th St., commercial remodel, Iossi Const., $94,783.

Joel Limburg, 728 Sylvan Ct., residential remodel, $6,600.

Emily Oldenburger, 3624 Marquette St., residential addition, Coach House Garages, $25,197.

C & L PLaza LLC, 3804 N. Birchwood Ave., residential remodel, Hong Le Const., $13,000.

Board of Park Commissioners, 3007 Wisconsin Ave., new commercial, Bill Bruce Builders, $374,888.

Mary O’Leary, 1832 W. 37th St., residential addition, Vern’s Home Improvement, $26,300.

Leila Frazee, 5206 Warren St., deck, Big Picture Const. and Design, $11,907.

John Groth, 1719 Christie St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,000.

Todd Beattie, 905 W. 58th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $10,000.

Jesus Ramos, 1410 E 35th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,697.

Richard Harden, 3250 W. 66th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,697.

Verena Elliott, 1923 W. 4th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $12,697.

Lenora Harris, 2327 E. 31st St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $15,471.

Wayne Malik, 1508 E. 12th St., residential remodel, Mad City Windows and Baths, $14,794.

Los Pajaros LLC, 3552 Kimberly Downs Rd., residential remodel, Werner Restoration Services, $2,500.

Clark St. LLC, 2617 N. Clark St., multi-family remodel, Highline Enterprises, $50,600.

FH Iowa LLC, 1928 E. 38th St. Ct., multi-family remodel, Clark Design and Devel., $11,000.

Joel Langrehr, 762 W. 61st St., residential addition, $11,000.

Billy Reicks, 2809 Diehn Ave., residential addition, $12,000.

