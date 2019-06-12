There's an old saying in corporate enclaves: "Pass a law, start a business." How many businesses are going to start with the new "marijuana" laws just passed in Illinois? And don't get me wrong, I'm all for (I prefer cannabis) legalization. My problem is with the "corpse" companies such as Monsanto licking its chops to engage in this endeavor.
If you're reading online, give a happy face if you think this is hilarious. Allegedly, Monsanto's Roundup will be used to kill other "weeds" in order to proliferate another "weed."
I also have a problem with billionaire (Illinois Gov.) J.B. Pritzker, enacting this legislation while raising taxes on gasoline stations and slot machines for smaller businesses and not the casinos. It's like the slight-of-hand magician showing you one hand and picking your pocket with the other. After all, like the queen, you have to give the plebeians a few crumbs now and then.
During World War II, every other house had a "grow hemp for victory" sign in their front yard. Maybe our farmers could engage in the same thoughts?
Tom Keith
Moline
Editors note: Monsanto has said it is not engaged in any genetically modified cannabis research.